The IIA Applauds Improvements in PCAOB's Updated Confirmations Auditing Standard

News provided by

The Institute of Internal Auditors

29 Sep, 2023, 10:13 ET

Updated Version Reflects Important Changes Sought by the Internal Audit Profession

LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) – the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance worldwide – applauds the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) for incorporating requested changes in the final issuance of their revised auditing standard, "The Auditor's Use of Confirmation, and Other Proposed Amendments to PCAOB Standards."

The updated version, issued on September 28th, removes problematic language which could be construed as indicating that internal auditors are not inherently trustworthy and unable to exercise due care in the performance of their duties. The IIA took issue with these perceived attacks on the internal audit profession's integrity and publicly opposed the draft in a comment letter submitted to the PCAOB earlier this year. The IIA also discussed the rationale for their feedback in various meetings with the Board's members.

"I'd like to thank the PCAOB and the Board members who engaged with The IIA in a meaningful discussion on the concerns that we raised," said Anthony Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP, President and CEO of The IIA. "I appreciate the careful consideration that the PCAOB gave to our profession's viewpoints and their recognition of the internal audit profession's value and integrity."

After the new standard was originally proposed, The IIA's U.S. Advocacy Team led a robust campaign to galvanize grassroots support from across the internal audit profession. In total, 19 organizations and individuals submitted comment letters supporting the profession, including The Wendy's Company, Association of College and University Auditors, National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) and Grant Thornton, LLP, which helped influence the PCAOB's thinking.

In particular, The IIA appreciates the clarification from PCAOB Member Duane DesParte during the September 28th public meeting, citing the concern expressed over the comments which "seemed to call into question the integrity and competency of internal auditors" while clarifying that was not what the PCAOB intended and that, under their standards, "internal auditors can and do play an important role providing direct assistance across many areas of the audit."

The IIA considers the PCAOB's statement that "…the discussion in the 2022 Proposal was not intended to cast doubt on the qualifications, competence, or objectivity of internal auditors" as an appropriate response to the concerns raised by the profession over the language in the initial proposal. Further, The IIA is in agreement with the PCAOB's conclusion that "Internal auditors can and often do play an important role in enhancing the quality of a company's financial reporting."

The IIA is committed to an open and productive relationship with the PCAOB and other regulators to ensure that the interests of internal audit are reflected in decisions that impact the profession.

"The Auditor's Use of Confirmation, and Other Proposed Amendments to PCAOB Standards" must now be reviewed and approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The full version is available on the PCAOB's website.

About The Institute of Internal Auditors
The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 235,000 global members and has awarded more than 190,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit theiia.org.

SOURCE The Institute of Internal Auditors

Also from this source

Internal Audit Foundation Releases First-of-its-Kind Global Risk in Focus Reports

The Institute of Internal Auditors Welcomes Malta and Somalia to its Global Federation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.