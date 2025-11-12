The IIA Issues Statement on Passage of Full Congressional Funding for GAO in FY 2026

LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony J. Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP – President and Chief Executive Officer of The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) – released the following statement upon passage of the Continuing Appropriations Act:

"The IIA commends Congress for fully funding the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) for Fiscal Year 2026 as part of the recently passed Continuing Appropriations Act. This legislation not only rejects earlier efforts to drastically reduce GAO's appropriations but also underscores the vital role of public sector auditing.

"During my recent meetings on Capitol Hill, I emphasized to lawmakers the importance of ensuring GAO is appropriately funded so that Congress continues to receive objective and timely information on government programs.

"I am grateful that Congress recognized and upheld GAO's essential work in protecting American taxpayers from waste, fraud, and abuse."

