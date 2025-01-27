The IIA Issues Statement on the Termination of Inspectors General

News provided by

The Institute of Internal Auditors

Jan 27, 2025, 15:20 ET

LAKE MARY, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The IIA releases the following statement regarding the termination of federal Inspectors General:

"The president's recent terminations of multiple federal Inspectors General raise concerns about maintaining the independent oversight critical to government accountability. Inspectors General perform essential work for American taxpayers, ensuring transparency and integrity in government operations. Their roles must remain nonpartisan and independent.

While the president has the authority to remove Inspectors General, we urge adherence to the established legal processes to preserve public trust. The IIA strongly supports protecting the independence and effectiveness of oversight functions to safeguard against fraud, waste, or mismanagement."

About The Institute of Internal Auditors

The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 260,000 global members and has awarded more than 200,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit theiia.org.

SOURCE The Institute of Internal Auditors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

The Institute of Internal Auditors and ACCA Extend MoU for Three More Years

Today the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) announced the extension of their...
The Institute of Internal Auditors Achieves New Milestone in Academic Partnership Growth

The Institute of Internal Auditors Achieves New Milestone in Academic Partnership Growth

The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) has reached a significant milestone in the growth of its academic partnership programs, now encompassing ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Advocacy Group Opinion

Advocacy Group Opinion

Not For Profit

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics