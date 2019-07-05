The IIAR Announces the 2019 Analyst Relations Professional, Team and Agency of the Year 2019

LONDON, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IIAR members gathered for their annual IIAR Summer Networking event, sponsored by Criteo and Spotlight AR , to celebrate the IIAR AR Professional of the Year 2019, a highly coveted recognition among the AR professionals.

The annual awards are based on an in-depth survey of industry analysts conducted by the Institute of Industry Analyst Relations (IIAR), looking at their perception of how analyst relations (AR) professionals, teams and agencies are performing are supporting them in their day-to-day interactions with ICT vendors and service providers.

"This year's IIAR AR Professional, Team and Agency of the year survey indicate an interesting phase separation in the analyst relations professionals community, between the top 10% of top performers, the middle ground long-tailers and new this year, analysts have clearly indicated displeasure with the bottom 10%. This shows the need for continued education and best practices on the profession" —Ludovic Leforestier ( @lludovic, LinkedIn ), IIAR Board Member.

IIAR AR Team of the Year 2019: Oracle

Oracle was followed by SAP (up from 6th last year), IBM (up from 8th), and HPE (up from 7th). Last year's winner IIAR AR Team of the Year 2018, Cisco, dropped down to 5th place in the megavendors AR teams ranking.

"It is an honor to be recognized for this award for the first time, especially given the strong competition. We very much appreciate the positive support from the Analyst community. This is above all a win for a very dedicated team of AR professionals driven by years of experience, strong relationship skills, and creative problem solving expertise. I'm grateful to the Oracle management for helping us build one of the best AR programs in the industry." —Ricarda Rodatus / VP of Analyst Relations, Oracle ( @rodatusr , LinkedIn)

IIAR AR Professional of the Year 2019: Peggy O'Neil / Informatica

Peggy was followed by ex-aequo number twos Joely Urton / Box (@JoelyUrton, LinkedIn ) and Christine Randle / Oracle (@crandle, LinkedIn ).

"I'm humbled by the recognition and feel grateful that even after doing analyst relations for 17 years, I still look forward to work everyday." —Peggy O'Neill / Vice President Industry Analyst Relations, Informatica (@pegoneill, LinkedIn )

IIAR AR Agency of the Year 2019: Dennington AR

With a big head start Dennington AR was rated into the winner position of 2019 for AR agencies. The second place is being shared by last year's winner Signe Loenberg ( @signeloenberg , LinkedIn) of Loenberg AR and Destrier AR which is managed by our newly appointed board member, Simon Jones (@SimonDestrier, LinkedIn ).

It is the best feeling to receive an award for a job that I am passionate about and enjoy doing. Being recognised by the analyst community makes me feel extremely proud of Dennington AR and its associates. Delivering value to clients and ensuring analysts needs are met is absolutely fundamental along with maintaining trustworthy and credible relationships. I would like to extend my thanks to the IIAR and all of the analysts who participated in the survey as well as congratulating Peggy, Oracle and all the other winners." —Caroline Dennington / Managing Director, Dennington AR (@Cdennington, LinkedIn )

About the IIAR

The Institute of Industry Analyst Relations (IIAR) is a not-for-profit organisation established to raise awareness of analyst relations and the value of industry analysts, promote best practice amongst analyst relations professionals, enhance communication between analyst firms and vendors, and offer opportunities for AR practitioners to network with their industry peers. www.analystrelations.org - @iiar

