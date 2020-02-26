The IMA Group Announces Acquisition of PsyBar, Expands National Footprint as Single Source Provider

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the growing importance of quality behavioral health programs for payers, The IMA Group (IMA) announced today the acquisition of PsyBar, one of the nation's leading specialty providers of behavioral health, independent medical exams (IME), and other employment related services.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. To ensure a seamless transition for existing clients, PsyBar will continue to operate under its current name, with all key leadership remaining in place.

The acquisition of PsyBar significantly expands IMA's footprint as well as behavioral health and payer services capabilities with a national network of board-certified providers, including psychologists, psychiatrists, neuropsychologists and other behavioral health specialists. IMA will now provide a single source of programs for employers, state and local government agencies, and carriers. Services provided include:

Fitness for duty

Depression screening

PTSD screenings

Police and public safety psychological evaluations

Additionally, IMA offers clients IMEs, Pre-Employment examinations, Forensic Drug Testing and Occupational Health services within its clinic-focused infrastructure.

"No matter what service we bring to our clients, whether it's an IME for a large employer or fitness for duty for a city's police force, our primary goal is to provide clients with programs and services that make a difference for the organization and its people," said IMA's President Mark Weinberger, Ph.D., MPH. "We look for partners that can help us meet that goal. PsyBar is an ideal fit for our organization, and together we will solidify our position as the premier provider of evaluation services."

For more than 30 years, IMA's prime focus has been on helping people get back to work and resume productivity through a wide range of programs, including evaluations and clinic-based health services.

With unemployment at historic lows, and more employers looking to hire and retain employees, services offered by companies like IMA are in high demand. From healthcare and law enforcement to virtually any industry today, today's payers recognize the importance of managing the risk of hiring employees or moving them to new positions. Thorough, high-quality behavioral health evaluations provide the independent, impartial and clinical assurances needed.

"Protecting their number one asset – employees – is key to employers today," said PsyBar Chairman David C. Fisher, Ph.D., LP, ABPP. "Independent and objective evaluations help insurers and employers come to the right decisions about those critical assets. By combining the strengths of both PsyBar and IMA, we will be able to better meet the needs of any individual or organization needing our combined services."

About The IMA Group:

For over 30 years, The IMA Group, headquartered in Tarrytown, New York and with offices nationwide, has been dedicated to helping people get back to work and resume productivity. Over the past 10 years, IMA has conducted more than three million evaluations nationwide, utilizing thousands of providers based both at IMA's 80+ offices as well as independent locations. We provide Government Services clients with medical, psychological and related evaluations, as well as ancillary services. Payer Services supports Commercial Insurers, TPAs, and Corporate clients with Independent Medical Evaluations, Case Management and Occupational Health Services, Fitness for Duty determinations, Pre-Employment examinations and Forensic Drug Testing. The Clinical Research Division offers access to new advances in pharmacology and biotechnology for research subjects, as well as a robust database of interested participants for pharmaceutical manufacturers. For more information visit www.theIMAgroup.com.

