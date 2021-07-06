The IMAGINE Group Appoints Agnes Semington as CHRO

MINNEAPOLIS, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IMAGINE Group, LLC, a leading provider of visual communications, announced that Agnes Semington will assume the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective today. Ms. Semington will report to CEO Chris Cavanaugh and join the Company in its Twin Cities location. In this role, she will support IMAGINE's business transformation in the areas of culture, talent acquisition, development and management, HRIS integration, job architecture, and diversity, equity and inclusion, underscoring the Company's overarching commitment to being a leader and employer of choice in the Twin Cities, Charlotte, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Ms. Semington brings more than 18 years of experience in Human Resources and organizational leadership. She has focused her career on understanding unique organizational challenges to provide tailored solutions. Most recently, Ms. Semington served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Shutterfly and Vice President of Human Resources at Lifetouch Inc., where she was responsible for workforce planning, change leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and talent acquisition. Prior to her time at Lifetouch, Ms. Semington held Human Resource positions at Smiths Medical and Aon.

"Agnes brings a genuine, collaborative, people-first leadership style to all she does," said Chris Cavanaugh, CEO of IMAGINE. "The entire leadership team and I are thrilled for her to join us, and are eager to benefit from her leadership as our people champion in this exciting moment of transformation for our business."

Ms. Semington said, "The IMAGINE team has a phenomenal culture and commitment to its people and customers. Every person I've met brings a collaborative spirit, and I'm ready to roll up my sleeves alongside them. I look forward to visiting our sites and spending time partnering with and working on behalf of this talented team."

About IMAGINE

IMAGINE is an industry-leading national provider of visual print communications and experiential marketing solutions. From concept to consumer, IMAGINE partners with companies to realize a better way via teams of trained experts that listen, understand, and move at the speed of change to deliver beautiful pieces that inspire. IMAGINE offers a seamless end-to-end journey including innovative solutions in concepting, pre-media, direct mail, out-of-home, décor, commercial print, location signage, specialty packaging, and fulfillment, backed by state-of-the-art equipment and processes. The IMAGINE family of companies includes IMAGINE Charlotte, IMAGINE Chicago, IMAGINE Twin Cities and IMAGINE Los Angeles/Midnight Oil Agency. Imagine a better way at www.theimaginegroup.com .

Media Contact:

Rachel Chesley

[email protected]

SOURCE The IMAGINE Group