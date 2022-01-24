The IMAGINE Group Appoints Judy Carle as Company's Chief Financial Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IMAGINE Group ("IMAGINE" or "the Company"), a leading provider of visual communications, today announced the appointment of Judy Carle as Chief Financial Officer. She assumes the new role effective today and will report to Chief Executive Officer Chris Cavanaugh.

Carle's distinguished career spans both complex business leadership and corporate finance roles. She joins IMAGINE from the NORDAM Group LLC, an aerospace manufacturer, where she served as Chief Financial Officer with a focus on business performance and enhancing financial execution against NORDAM's strategic initiatives. In her new role, Carle will work closely with IMAGINE's talented team to lead the financial management of the organization, including accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, and treasury.

Prior to her time at NORDAM, Carle served as Chief Financial Officer of the ESAB segment of Colfax Corporation, a producer of welding and cutting equipment and consumables. She also held several finance leadership positions over the course of her 20-year career with Pentair plc, a sustainable water solutions provider, including Chief Financial Officer of its publicly reported business segments. Carle holds an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Minnesota and a B.A. in Economics and Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas.

Chris Cavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer of IMAGINE, commented, "Judy is a proven business leader with a superior track record of delivering results and creating value. She brings a diverse background of financial leadership experiences to IMAGINE, as well as a fresh perspective on how we can continue to evolve our business strategy. She will be an excellent addition, and I look forward to working with Judy and the rest of the team to position us for sustainable, long-term success."

Commenting on her appointment, Carle said, "I am delighted to join the team at IMAGINE, and I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team and Board of Directors to build on the company's momentum and strong business fundamentals – ensuring best-in-class client service, investments in new capabilities, and maintaining our position as a leader in the industry."

About IMAGINE

IMAGINE is an industry-leading national provider of visual print communications and experiential marketing solutions. From concept to consumer, IMAGINE partners with companies to realize a better way via teams of trained experts that listen, understand, and move at the speed of change to deliver beautiful pieces that inspire. IMAGINE offers a seamless end-to-end journey including innovative solutions in concepting, pre-media, direct mail, out-of-home, décor, commercial print, location signage, specialty packaging, and fulfillment, backed by state-of-the-art equipment and processes. The IMAGINE family of companies includes IMAGINE Charlotte, IMAGINE Chicago, IMAGINE Twin Cities and IMAGINE Los Angeles/Midnight Oil Agency. Imagine a better way at www.theimaginegroup.com.

