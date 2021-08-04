The IMAGINE Group Bolsters Board and Leadership with Key Appointments

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IMAGINE Group ("IMAGINE" or "the Company"), a leading provider of visual communications today announced a series of appointments across its Board of Directors and Leadership Team to support its business transformation efforts and accelerate its growth strategy and technological innovation.

Don McKenzie has been named Chairman of IMAGINE's Board of Directors. McKenzie brings valuable perspective to the Company, with decades of marketing industry experience and successful executive leadership. McKenzie specializes in supporting organizations as they navigate business transformations and will be integral in establishing IMAGINE's long-term business strategy. Currently, McKenzie serves as Chief Investor Relations and an Advisory Board Member at HomeValet, a PaaS home delivery technology platform, and on the Advisory Board of AzimuthGRC, a SaaS platform serving the governance, risk and compliance requirements for the banking, mortgage and payments markets.

Richard Maranville has been appointed as an advisor to IMAGINE's Board of Directors and will serve as Chair of IMAGINE's Technology Committee, where he will assist the Board with the overall role of technology in executing the Company's business strategy. Maranville served as the Chief Digital Officer at Freeman, a global leader in event management. His distinguished leadership of Freeman's digital business over the last 12 years has been instrumental to the Company's growth. Maranville's talents, experience, and strategic counsel will be valuable to IMAGINE's Board in assessing technology opportunities and investments and monitoring the progress of special innovation-focused initiatives.

Elliot Fuhr has been appointed as an advisor to IMAGINE's Board of Directors and will serve as Chair of the Company's Audit Committee. Fuhr is a seasoned professional with more than 35 years of experience in business turnaround. He currently leads Ankura's Office of the CFO team, where he assists senior management and Boards of Directors on transformational business strategies. He has prior roles with FTI Consulting and PricewaterhouseCoopers, and served on the Board of Directors of Ener1, Inc., a lithium-ion battery manufacturer, as Audit Committee Chair, Nominations & Governance Chair, and Compensation Committee member.

Jeffrey ("Jeff") Eccles will join IMAGINE as its Senior Vice President of Technology. Eccles is a strategic business and technology leader who delivers measurable value to companies and their customers. In his new role, he will support IMAGINE's growth strategy and investment in new systems, equipment, and technology. Eccles brings more than 30 years of senior-level information technology (IT) experience to IMAGINE. He has led the development and implementation of IT strategies for large, global organizations and brands such as Famous Dave's of America and Clark Crew BBQ. For ten years, he served as Chief Information Officer of Taylor Corporation, a $2 billion global company.

"Each of the leaders named today is a highly skilled, seasoned professional with a proven record of delivering results, and together their extensive knowledge brings critical expertise to accelerate our transformational journey," said Chris Cavanaugh, CEO of IMAGINE. "I am delighted to welcome Don, Richard, Elliot, and Jeff to our team as we enter this next phase of growth and innovation. We look forward to their contributions to the work already underway to set the Company up for long-term success."

About IMAGINE

IMAGINE is an industry-leading national provider of visual print communications and experiential marketing solutions. From concept to consumer, IMAGINE partners with companies to realize a better way via teams of trained experts that listen, understand, and move at the speed of change to deliver beautiful pieces that inspire. IMAGINE offers a seamless end-to-end journey including innovative solutions in concepting, pre-media, direct mail, out-of-home, décor, commercial print, location signage, specialty packaging, and fulfillment, backed by state-of-the-art equipment and processes. The IMAGINE family of companies includes IMAGINE Charlotte, IMAGINE Chicago, IMAGINE Twin Cities and IMAGINE Los Angeles/Midnight Oil Agency. Imagine a better way at www.theimaginegroup.com.

