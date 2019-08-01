The IMAGINE Group Names Craig Reese New CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The IMAGINE Group ("IMAGINE" or "the Company"), a leading provider of in-store marketing solutions, announced today that Craig Reese has been named Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company's Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2019.

Mr. Reese brings to IMAGINE a successful 30-year track record in the consumer products, food, packaging and industrial industries in roles spanning strategy, sales and marketing, product development, operations, and mergers and integrations, among other disciplines. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Coveris Americas, a $1 billion international packaging company. By intensifying the Company's focus on the customer experience, he increased retention and new customer acquisition, and grew revenues while also improving bottom-line performance.

Prior to joining Coveris Americas, Mr. Reese served in senior roles at a number of world-class companies, including Golden State Foods, where he was responsible for distribution to McDonald's, a $4 billion division with 2,000 employees servicing 4,500 restaurants daily, and PepsiCo, where he held various leadership positions over thirty years, culminating in Senior Vice President and General Manager of Yum! Brands. Mr. Reese received a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where he served as Captain of the University's nationally ranked NCAA Division 1 Men's Baseball Team.

David Jones, Chairman, said: "Craig brings to his new role strong strategic capabilities, a capacity for innovation and superior execution skills, all of which will be key to IMAGINE's future success. Above all, his ability to personally engage with clients and employees and ability to build, lead and inspire teams to deliver world-class solutions to clients is completely aligned with IMAGINE's vision of achieving the best 'Consumer Outcomes.' We are excited about the Company's prospects under his able leadership."

Mr. Reese said: "I couldn't be more enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead for IMAGINE and its people. The Company's storied legacy, its industry leadership and above all, its talented employees who share my passion for meeting and exceeding client expectations are an unbeatable combination. I look forward to working with our team to achieve ever higher levels of excellence and drive innovations that will generate meaningful new competitive advantages and lay the foundation for continued success."

About the IMAGINE Group

IMAGINE is an industry-leading provider of visual communications, offering a single-point solution for its clients' in-store and brand-based marketing needs. IMAGINE executes complex in-store campaigns and provides value-added services, delivering demonstrable benefits for its clients across revenue generation and all-in cost, and driving consumer outcomes. IMAGINE serves an assortment of blue chip retailers, restaurants, convenience stores, and consumer products companies. Through its leading creative/marketing agency, Midnight Oil, the Company designs and produces marketing solutions for film, entertainment and gaming clients. IMAGINE was founded in 1988, is based in Minneapolis, MN, and serves its clients through 6 locations across the US.

