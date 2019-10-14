The Immense Agricultural Equipment Market Continues to Become More Global

CLEVELAND, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturers are increasing their efforts to find new investment opportunities around the world because of intensifying competition in the global agricultural equipment industry. Strategic expansions allow suppliers to establish themselves in rapidly developing markets, and to grow and diversify their customer base. In late 2019, for example, the Italian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Federation (FederUnacoma) began a concerted effort to tap the Ethiopian and Nigerian markets, both of which have largely been overlooked by many of the world's leading producers. Both countries have warm climates that are conducive to agricultural activity, large populations, and growing economies. Additionally, the mechanization rates of the Ethiopian and Nigerian markets are still very low by global standards, attesting to their growth potential.

For more information on investment opportunities in the global agricultural equipment market, see Freedonia Groups Global Agricultural Equipment report.

https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-agricultural-equipment-3683.htm

Interested in More Info?

The Freedonia Group's Global Agricultural Equipment study analyzes the global agricultural equipment market by product, market, region, and country. Historical data and demand forecasts are presented in value and unit terms. Pricing data, regulatory information, and in-depth profiles of leading industry participants including market share and recent restructuring activity are also provided.

Additional studies covering outdoor living and landscaping trends are available from Freedonia's Machinery & Equipment research group.

Contact Corinne Gangloff for an interview with the analyst Gleb Mytko. Please link citations to https://www.freedoniagroup.com/World-Agricultural-Equipment.html

About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

SOURCE The Freedonia Group