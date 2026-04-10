The Impact Forum, Co-Founded by Adam and Gila Milstein, Raises Over $1.1 Million at Miami Beach Dinner to Combat Antisemitism and Support Israel

Biannual gathering unites 175 philanthropists to fund nonprofits fighting antisemitism,

championing American values, and supporting Israeli families affected by war

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Impact Forum, co-founded by Adam and Gila Milstein, hosted 175 philanthropists at a dinner event in Miami Beach, Florida on March 19, 2026, raising more than $1.1 million to support nonprofit organizations working to combat antisemitism, strengthen the U.S.-Israel alliance, champion American values, and support Israeli families impacted by the ongoing conflict.

The evening brought together a community of like-minded donors and civic leaders united by a shared commitment to strategic philanthropy. Comedian, actor, and writer Elon Gold served as the event's emcee, guiding attendees through a program that spotlighted four organizations making outsized impact with innovative approaches to some of the most pressing challenges facing Jewish communities today.

Featured Organizations

The forum showcased presentations from four nonprofits selected for their strategic impact and mission alignment:

IDF Widows and Orphans Organization is the sole organization recognized by the Israeli government to represent and support the spouses and children of fallen IDF soldiers and other security personnel. Their work provides critical support to the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to Israel's security.

Israel on Campus Coalition (ICC) empowers students to lead with clarity, courage, and conviction while degrading the influence of Israel's detractors on college campuses. ICC serves as the central organizing force uniting all major pro-Israel campus organizations, ensuring strategic alignment while deploying a powerful suite of political tools to support pro-Israel students.

Coleven is a nonprofit dedicated to disrupting the financial networks that fuel terrorism, violence, and hate. By targeting the economic infrastructure behind extremism, Coleven addresses threats at their source.

TalkIsrael Academy is a nonprofit dedicated to reshaping the conversation about Israel through the power of social media. It identifies, trains, and mentors a growing network of hundreds of content creators to develop their unique voices, build strong personal brands, and share authentic stories that resonate with Gen Z audiences. TalkIsrael highlights Israel's vibrant everyday life—people, food, music, art, and innovation—creating a more relatable and human narrative online.

A Growing Movement in Strategic Philanthropy

The Impact Forum, which Adam and Gila Milstein co-founded in Los Angeles in 2017, has experienced significant growth in recent years. What began as an intimate gathering of local philanthropists has expanded into a national movement, with dinners now held quarterly and drawing donors from across the country.

"The Impact Forum has seen unprecedented growth since October 7," said Adam Milstein. "Donors and community leaders are gathering not just to show solidarity but to take meaningful action. The Miami dinner demonstrated that the philanthropic community is more energized and united than ever in its commitment to fighting antisemitism, supporting Israel, and championing the values that strengthen American democracy."

The forum's model reflects Adam Milstein's philosophy of "Philanthropic Synergy" and "Strategic Force-Multiplication," connecting established donors with innovative, high-impact nonprofits that often operate below the radar of traditional philanthropic networks. By fostering collaboration and shared purpose, the Impact Forum enables philanthropists to collectively support organizations that punch above their weight.

About Adam Milstein

Adam Milstein is a venture philanthropist, business investor, and community leader. Born in Haifa, Israel, he served in the IDF during the Yom Kippur War and graduated from the Technion in 1978. He earned an MBA from USC and is a Managing Partner at Hager Pacific Properties, a private commercial real estate investment firm. Milstein and his wife Gila established the Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation in 2000, which supports a network of nonprofits that strengthen American values, support the U.S.-Israel alliance, and combat hatred and bigotry in all forms.

About the Impact Forum

The Impact Forum was co-founded by Adam and Gila Milstein in Los Angeles in 2017. It brings together a community of like-minded philanthropists to empower and meet with exceptional nonprofit organizations that fight antisemitism, support the State of Israel, strengthen the U.S.-Israel alliance, and champion American values. For more information, visit milsteinff.org.

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SOURCE The Impact Forum