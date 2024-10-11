The Impact Fund with Future Forward Launches Largest Ever $3.5M Ad Campaign to Reach South Asian and AAPI Voters for Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Fund, a leading national political organization representing Indian and South Asian American communities, and Future Forward (FF PAC), the Presidential SuperPAC, are launching a historic $3.5 million ad campaign to reach South Asian and AAPI voters in support of Vice President Kamala Harris. This represents the largest independent expenditure program ever focused on AAPI voters for a presidential candidate.

The campaign will spotlight key priorities important to our communities, such as the economy, abortion rights, and supporting caregivers, while also highlighting how Kamala Harris's South Asian heritage and background inform those values.

The ads will be featured across multiple platforms, including TV, digital and radio channels to reach 1.3 million eligible AAPI voters, including 400,000 South Asian voters, in the critical battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, and Georgia, The campaign will last through Election Day.

"We are witnessing an unprecedented moment for South Asian and Asian Americans in U.S. politics," said Chintan Patel, Executive Director of The Impact Fund. "For the first time, we have the opportunity to elect a South Asian president, whose policies will benefit all Americans and lead us on a new way forward. This partnership with Future Forward represents a historic investment in ensuring South Asian and AAPI voices are heard at the ballot box, and with Kamala Harris leading the charge, we have a unique opportunity to make history."

"South Asian and Asian American voters are a key part of the coalition that will elect Kamala Harris," said Chauncey McLean, President of Future Forward. "These 1.3 million voters across the battleground will know what's at stake and the choice we have to make. It's a choice between Donald Trump's vision of an economy that rewards people for already being rich or Kamala Harris's vision where working people have a chance for economic security, access to healthcare, and a secure retirement."

WATCH: Careworkers in Hindi. Also available in Tagalog, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Arabic, and Hmong.

Transcript:

ENGLISH HINDI Harris : When I was District

Attorney of San Francisco,

my mother was diagnosed

with cancer, and I spent many hours

with her at the hospital.

Fortunately, however,

I could take the time I

needed to be with my mother.

But far too many others

cannot.

Harris : मैं जब सैन फ्रांसिस्को

की डिस्ट्रिक्ट अटॉर्नी थी,

तब मेरी मां को कैंसर होने का

पता चला,

और मैंने उनके साथ अस्पताल

में कई घंटे बिताए। भाग्य से,

मैं अपनी मां के साथ रहने के

लिए आवश्यक समय निकाल

सकती थी। लेकिन बहुत से अन्य लोग ऐसा

नहीं कर सकते।

Narrator : And that's why

Kamala Harris is fighting

for paid family leave,

affordable childcare,

and homecare for seniors

and people with disabilities.

Narrator : और इसीलिए

कमला हैरिस

सवैतनिक पारिवारिक अवकाश,

किफायती चाइल्ड केयर,

और जरूरतमंद लोगों की

होमकेयर के लिए लड़ रही हैं

Harris : Everyone should be able to care

for the people they love.

Harris : हर किसी को अपने

प्रियजनों की देखभाल करने

में सक्षम होना चाहिए।

About The Impact Fund:

The Impact Fund is dedicated to promoting and elevating the voices of Indian and South Asian Americans in the political and civic life of the United States. As the second-largest immigrant community and the largest Asian ethnic group, Indian and South Asian Americans are poised to be the decisive margin of victory in key races.

Since its inception in 2016, Impact has endorsed and supported 191 candidates across the country, contributing to the historic rise of Indian and South Asian American representation in politics. Through strategic investments, grassroots organizing, and robust voter mobilization and policy advocacy efforts, Impact has marshaled upwards of $20 million, amplifying the voices of South Asian Americans and driving positive change in communities nationwide.

SOURCE The Impact Fund