The Impact Network Teams Up With J. Alexander Martin, Co-Founder Of FUBU

DETROIT, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Impact Network, the only African American owned and operated urban inspirational lifestyle TV network in the United States, currently available in more than 82 Million homes in the USA. The network features programming consisting of urban ministries and gospel lifestyle entertainment. Impact has teamed up with J. Alexander Martin, Co-Founder of the billion dollar international fashion brand FUBU. J. Alexander Martin, entrepreneur, author, and now television host has come full circle; inking a promising and lucrative television venture titled, "Behind the Money," which will air exclusively on The Impact Network. J. Alexander Martin will enlighten viewers on not just how to find success, but also find significance. "Behind the Money" provides expert insight on wealth, demonstrating how to get it, keep it, and control it without letting it control you.

"We're excited about J. Alexander Martin bringing his many years of real world business expertise, and relationships to our viewers," said Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, CEO and president of the Impact Network. Jackson continues, "Money is at the center of today's culture and it's important that viewers get proper perspective on the many issues concerning finances." J. Alexander Martin shares, "I am looking forward to our partnership because of their reach and their commitment to my vision of providing quality and impactful content to the urban community." The Impact Network's exceptional, inspirational, and educational platform meets the needs of the community and viewers. The network line-up includes television ministries by Impact CEO & President Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, Creflo Dollar, Bishop TD Jakes, and Bishop IV Hilliard, just to name a few. Impact also offers original programming like, "The National Action Network Live" with Rev. Al Sharpton, "The Rainbow Push Coalition Live" with Rev Jesse Jackson, "The Jewel Tankard Show," and legendary gospel icon Dr. Bobby Jones, featuring some of today's hottest gospel artists. "Behind The Money" is underway to join the Impact programming family and will retain viewers with compelling segments, Collateral Damage, The Almighty Dollar, and Show Me the Money!

The Impact Network's core mission of providing exceptional inspirational content featuring topics covering faith, lifestyle and culture includes original programming. "Behind the Money" with J. Alexander Martin will be a seamless fit within the exciting new programming line up. Signing a deal with J. Alexander Martin means the Impact Network viewers can look forward to engaging conversations addressing our financial mindset, while challenging financial myths. "Behind The Money" has been given a green light and features dynamic guests, including J. Alexander Martin 's FUBU partners, industry tastemakers, and business leaders offering real-world perspectives, and motivation about managing finance. The Impact Network enriches viewers' lives with faith focused and family-oriented faith, health, fitness, financial, and lifestyle entertainment.

About J Alexander Martin:

J. Alexander Martin is the Co-Founder and Executive Vice President & Creative Director of FUBU. He is also the Founder And CEO of the FUBU Television Network and For US By US TV. He is a Board Member of the National Black Chambers of Commerce and President of the New York State Black Chamber of Commerce. He is a public speaker and author of "Money Makes Me Crazy." For more information about J Alexander Martin, visit his website, www.JAlexanderMartin.com.

About The Impact Network:

The Impact Network was founded in 2010 by Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson in Detroit, Michigan and is the only African American owned and operated urban Christian TV network in the United States with diverse family oriented gospel lifestyle programming. Available on DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Comcast, The Dish Network, Spectrum Time Warner cable, Spectrum Charter cable, Spectrum Bright House cable, and Altice USA cable. The Impact Network reaches over 82 million cable and satellite households in the United States, with international distribution in Africa, and the Bahamas on Cable Bahamas.

Additional information about The Impact Network is available at www.watchimpact.com .

