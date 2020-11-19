The Impact of COVID-19 Lockdowns on the Wholesale and Retail Trade of Books and Stationery in South Africa 2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Wholesale and Retail Trade of Books and Stationery in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The retail sector was severely affected when trade was prohibited during the coronavirus lockdown from March to June 2020. Booksellers and magazine and newspaper publishers were already under pressure due to the recession that constrained consumer spending. The growth in book sales is expected to be below 1% per annum over the next three years while sales of magazines and newspapers are expected to decline. An increase in book sales to state departments in 2019 was offset by a decline of 51% in sales by supermarkets and shops. South Africa is a net importer of stationery and China accounted for nearly half of stationery imports in 2019.



Industry in Decline: The books and stationery sectors operated in a poor economy and declining retail sector over the past year amid continued changes in a highly competitive landscape. The recession at the end of 2019 severely affected demand and resulted in declining magazine and newspaper circulations and, to a lesser extent, reduced advertising revenues. The lockdown exacerbated an already precarious situation for some publications and resulted in the closure of at least 17 magazines and six newspapers, while others announced they would move to digital editions. Retail sales are expected to be affected by the reduction in the number of titles available. Retailers negotiated reduced rental with mall owners during lockdown.



This report focuses on the retail and wholesale trade of books and stationery in South Africa, including comprehensive information on the size and state of the sector, circulation, sales and trade data and influencing factors including the ongoing move to digital, competition, environmental concerns and the coronavirus pandemic. There are profiles of 56 companies including retailers such as CNA, PNA and Exclusive Books, publishers such as Caxton and CTP and Macmillan and online retailers such as Takealot and Virtual Bookshelf.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Rising Input Costs

5.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.5. Environmental Concerns

5.6. Labour



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



APPENDIX

Summary of Notable players

Company Profiles

Adams Booksellers (Pty) Ltd

Amazon.Com Inc

Bic ( South Africa ) (Rf) (Pty) Ltd

) (Rf) (Pty) Ltd Bidvest Branded Products Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Bk Ink

Book Lounge

Books Magazines And Stationery

Booksite (Pty) Ltd

Bridge Books

C Roelofse

C Thompson

Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd

Christelike Uitgewersmaatskappy (Pty) Ltd

Circular Office Supplies And Printers

Cna Operations (Pty) Ltd

Estoril Books And Stationers (Fourways) (Pty) Ltd

Exclusive Books Group (Pty) Ltd

Executive Information Services

Flip File (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Fogarty's Bookshop

Forms Media Independent (Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Frank R Thorold (Pty) Ltd

Freedom Stationery (Pty) Ltd

Hargraves Library Service (Pty) Ltd

Interstat Stationery (Pty) Ltd

Juta And Company (Pty) Ltd

Knd Trade

Loot Online (Pty) Ltd

Lormik

Love Books (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Macmillan South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Massmart Holdings Ltd

Media24 (Pty) Ltd

Melbro Retail (Pty) Ltd

Mind Matters Educational Book Distributers

National Stationery

Office National Africa (Pty) Ltd

Oxford University Press Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Press Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd Parcelninja (Pty) Ltd

Peters Papers (Pty) Ltd

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd

Pna Stationers (Pty) Ltd

Prima Toy And Leisure Trading (Pty) Ltd

Procure Trade (Pty) Ltd

RNA Retail Group (Pty) Ltd

Shalmay Fakie Group

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Spar Group Ltd (The)

Takealot Online (Rf) (Pty) Ltd

Tasmaya Wholesalers

Trefoil Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Van Schaik Bookstore (Pty) Ltd

Van's Office Supplies (Eastern Cape)

Virtual Bookshelf

West Pack Life Style (Pty) Ltd

Wordsworth Books

