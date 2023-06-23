The Impact of Regulations on the Chemical Industry 2023: Identify the Growth Opportunities Emerging from the Changes in the Regulatory Landscape

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The The Impact of Regulations on the Chemical Industry report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the key regulations in the chemical industry and examines how various stakeholders are responding to the changing regulatory landscape. It serves as a regulatory handbook and helps understand how regulations have been evolving in the chemical industry. With regulatory authorities increasingly responding to the rising concerns over the effect of certain chemicals on human health and the environment, it is crucial to examine the potential impact of these regulations on different business segments.

The study also analyzes the significant variations in regulations and regulatory trends across regions. Regulations often trigger product development, and the subsequent adoption of those products can affect the market, even in regions where regulations are not enforced. These are crucial industry dynamics that can potentially impact various aspects of a business.

This analysis covers the regulations from four main product segments: coatings, adhesives, and sealants (CAS); plastics and polymers; fuels and lubricants; and process chemicals. The key process chemicals covered in the study include those used in electrical and electronic (E&E), water and wastewater treatment (WWT), and mining applications. Certain regulations also stem from end industries such as automotive, marine, construction, energy, food and beverage, etc., and the analysis covers the most important and relevant ones within its scope.

Some chemicals have an impact on a wide range of industries and product segments. For example, chemicals such as polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and phthalates have been affecting several product markets. This study identifies such issues and examines how the stakeholders in different product markets are responding to the evolving regulations for these chemicals.

The study concludes by identifying the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in the regulatory landscape for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Key Topics Covered

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Chemical Regulations

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview and Introduction

Scope of Analysis

Scope of Analysis - Summary

Scope of Analysis - Product Segments and End Industries

Scope of Analysis - Regional Regulations and Regulating Authorities

Europe - CSS

- CSS Europe - REACH Regulations

- REACH Regulations Europe - CLP and GRA

- CLP and GRA Key Chemical Regulations in the United States

Key Chemical Regulations in China

End-industry Trends - Automotive End-of-life (EOL) Vehicles (ELVs)

End-industry Trends - Water and Wastewater Treatment

Regulated Chemicals - PFAS

Regulated Chemicals - Phthalates

3 CAS

Key Regulations Impacting the CAS Segment

VOC Emission Regulations

Regulations on Heavy Metals in Paints and Coatings

Packaging Coatings Segment

Fire Protection Coatings Segment

Marine Coatings Segment

Solvents

Pigments

Additives (PFAS)

Adhesives and Sealants - VOC Emission Regulations

Adhesives and Sealants - Formaldehyde Regulations

Adhesives and Sealants - Diisocyanate Regulations

Adhesives and Sealants - The Impact of Right to Repair (RtR)

4 Plastics and Composites

Plastics and Polymers

VOC Emission Regulations in Plastics and Polymers

Plastics and Polymers

FCMs

Plastics and Polymers

Fuels and Lubricants

Lubricants for FCMs - Regional

Other Lubricants

Waste Oil Re-refining

Biofuels

Biodiesel Mandates

Emission Control Catalysts

5 Process Chemicals

Process Chemicals Segment

6 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals

Sludge Incineration and Dewatering (Solenis Case Study)

Regional Outlook

7 E&E Chemicals

E&E Chemicals

Battery Directive

8 Oilfield Chemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

9 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: New Harmonized Fertilizer Regulation will Encourage Phosphorous/Ammonia Removal Technologies

Growth Opportunity 2: PFAS Regulations will Present Opportunities for Newer Materials

Growth Opportunity 3: EOL Regulations will Push Stakeholders to Develop Circular Products

10 Next Steps

Your Next Steps

