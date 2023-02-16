The Impact of U.S. Chips and Science Act 2022 on China's Homegrown Server Processors, 2023 Study

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Impact of U.S. Chips and Science Act 2022 on China's Homegrown Server Processors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the development of server processors by Chinese CPU (Central Processing Unit) suppliers, cloud service providers, and startups.

Since the CHIPS and Science Act signed into law in August 2022, the U.S. has imposed a series of restrictions on chips exports to China. The urgency to develop homegrown chips has driven heated discussions between the Chinese government and businesses.

List of Topics Covered:

The impact of the U.S. Chips and Science Act on China , touching on the development of server processors by Chinese CPU suppliers, cloud service providers, and startups.

, touching on the development of server processors by Chinese CPU suppliers, cloud service providers, and startups. How the Chinese government has supported local server suppliers using homegrown chips and includes Chinese telecoms' decision to adopt more homegrown chips.

The impact of the U.S. ban on the development of China's homegrown chips and how this has helped accelerate the development.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

21Vianet

Alibaba

AMD

Applied Materials

AWS

Baidu

ByteDance

Cambricon

China Mobile

China Telecom

Corigine

Dawning Information Industry

Dayu

Dell

Dexin

Digital China Group

Digital Reality

Equinix

Fiberhome Telecommunication

Foxconn

Global Data Solutions

GlobalFoundries

Google

Huawei

Hygon Information Technology

IBM

Iluvatar Corex

Inspur

Intel

Inventec

JaguarMicro

KLA

Lam Research

Lenovo

Loongson Technology

Microsoft

MiTAC

Nettrix

Nvidia

Pingtouge ( Shanghai ) Semiconductor

) Semiconductor PowerLeader

Quanta

Samsung

Shanghai AtHub

Shanghai Zhaoxin Semiconductor

Sichuan Rainbow Consulting & Software

SMIC

Sugon

Supermicro

Tencent

Tsinghua Tongfang

Tsinghua Unigroup

TSMC

Tyan

VIA Technologies

Wistron

Wuhan Yangtze Computing Technologies

xFusion Digital Technologies

Yunsilicon

Yusur

ZTE

Key Topics Covered:

1. The US Tightening Chip Exports to China Via Chips and Science Act

1.1 Huawei Sells x86 Server Business due to Numerous Restrictions

1.2 U.S. Limits Expand from Exports of High-end Chips to Advanced EUV Systems



2. China's Government Supports Server Vendors Using Homegrown Chips

2.1 China's Share of Homegrown Servers and Adoption of Homegrown Chips Increases

2.2 Chinese Telecoms' Server Tenders Adopt Homegrown Chips Largely



3. U.S. Ban Pushes China to Speed Up Developing Homegrown Chips

3.1 China Speeds Up Developing Homegrown Server CPUs with Constrained Manufacturing Capabilities

3.2 Chinese Cloud Service Providers Develop AI Accelerators and DPUs to Improve Data Center Efficiency

3.3 AI and Data Center Processor Development of Startups May be Affected by Next U.S. Ban



4. Analyst Perspective

4.1 Homegrown Chips Become China's National Strategy as the U.S. Continues to Decouple from China

4.2 China Likely to Manufacture Mature Server Chips Massively as Short Term Replacement



Appendix

List of Tables

Table 1 Processor Specifications for Chinese Telecoms' Server Tenders

Table 2 Chinese Homegrown Processors - CPU

Table 3 Chinese Homegrown Processors - AI Accelerators and DPUs Developed by Cloud Service Providers

Table 4 Chinese Homegrown Processors - AI Accelerators and DPUs Developed by Startups



List of Figures

Figure 1 China's Server Industry Chain

