The Impact Partnership announced today a new partnership with The Lafayette Life Insurance Company to launch Legacy Span, a deferred fixed indexed annuity and whole life insurance policy.

ATLANTA, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Span is a double policy product that features a deferred indexed annuity with tax-deferred growth, beneficiary protection, and protection from market downturns. The annuity pays into a whole life insurance policy with generally an income tax-free death benefit, and tax-deferred cash value growth. Clients also have protection of principal, a guaranteed legacy for beneficiaries, and the creation of a tax advantage inheritance from qualified funds.

"A product that offers a legacy for families through an annuity and a life insurance policy is revolutionary for clients and the financial industry," said Stephen Odom, CEO of The Impact Partnership. "We are thrilled and grateful to offer this one-of-a-kind product with a partner that has the ingenuity and reputation of Lafayette Life. Their commitment to the growing retirement marketplace is exceptional."

"Lafayette Life is committed to supporting our policyowners and the producers who sell our products by offering innovative products," said John H. Bultema III, Lafayette Life president and chief executive officer. "Our collaboration with The Impact Partnership to offer Legacy Span is a great example of our mission to be a financially sound, quality-driven, growth-oriented company dedicated to helping our producers meet our customers' needs through a variety of financial products, services and solutions. Legacy Span uses a single and seamless illustration and application process for both products, making the process easy and fast for our producers and customers."

Advisors with clients seeking tax-efficient legacy transfers should contact an Impact representative at 800.380.5040.

About The Impact Partnership

Founded in 2011 and based just north of Atlanta, Georgia, Impact was listed in the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Impact focuses on providing real value to large independent financial advisors. In addition to exclusive and cutting-edge products, Impact has paperless administration, a large creative agency, 10 radio studios, and a state-of-the-art television production studio. To learn more, visit ImpactPartner.com.

About Lafayette Life Insurance Company

With more than one hundred years of service to policyholders, The Lafayette Life Insurance Company is a financially strong provider of individual life insurance, annuities, and retirement and pension products and services. Lafayette Life is a member of Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc., a family of financial services companies whose heritage dates back to 1888. With the strength of our organization and our ongoing commitment to servicing our clients, their businesses and families, Lafayette Life is a company people can depend on. Find out more about our financial strength and distinguished history at www.lafayettelife.com.

