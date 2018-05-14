The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Impact AdvantageSM features the Balanced Capital Strength 6 Index, utilizing First Trust's Smart Beta Strategy. The solution is designed for clients who seek the stability that a fixed annuity can provide, combined with growth potential. Clients also have the ability to take income in retirement when ready, through the i4LIFE® Indexed Advantage, Lincoln's patented retirement income distribution strategy.

This annuity will be offered through an exclusive group of 500 Agents and Advisors that are part of Impact's larger network throughout the United States.

"A simple and exclusive distribution model coupled with larger account sizes creates tremendous efficiencies that can be seen in the value returned to the client," said Steve Craig, CEO of The Impact Partnership. "We are excited and thankful to offer this innovative product with a partner that has the strength and reputation of Lincoln Financial. Their commitment to the growing retirement marketplace is unparalleled."

"Lincoln is committed to product innovation and identifying opportunities to expand our already strong distribution through new and strengthened partnerships," said Tad Fifer, head of Fixed Annuity Sales and RIA Sales & Strategy at Lincoln Financial Distributors. "Impact is a leader in this space and a long-standing partner. We are thrilled to add Lincoln Impact AdvantageSM to our broad portfolio of retirement and income planning solutions, offering investors a solution that provides accumulation and protection through this unique distribution network."

Advisors with high net worth clients should contact an Impact Partnership representative at 800-380-5040.

About The Impact Partnership

Founded in 2011 and based just north of Atlanta, Georgia, Impact was listed in the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Impact focuses on providing real value to large independent financial advisors. In addition to exclusive and cutting-edge products, Impact has paperless administration, a large creative agency, 10 radio studios, and a state-of-the-art television production studio. To learn more, visit ImpactPartner.com.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance, and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings, and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $253 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen and was named one of the Forbes Best Employers for 2018, is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America, and received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index. Learn more at LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at newsroom.lfg.com.

Important information:

Lincoln Financial Group® affiliates, their distributors, and their respective employees, representatives, and/or insurance agents do not provide tax, accounting, or legal advice. Please consult your own independent advisor as to any tax, accounting, or legal statements made herein.

A fixed indexed annuity is intended for retirement or other long-term needs. It is intended for a person who has sufficient cash or other liquid assets for living expenses and other unexpected emergencies, such as medical expenses. A fixed indexed annuity is not a registered security or stock market investment and does not directly participate in any stock or equity investments, or index. The index used is a price index and does not reflect dividends paid on the underlying stocks.

Lincoln Impact AdvantageSM fixed indexed annuity (contract form 15-619 and state variations) is issued by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and distributed by Lincoln Financial Distributors, Inc., a broker-dealer. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company does not solicit business in the state of New York, nor is it authorized to do so. Contractual obligations are subject to the claims-paying ability of The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Contract may be referred to as "policy" or "certificate" in certain states (certificate may not be available in all states). The certificate is a group annuity certificate issued under a group annuity contract issued by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company to a group annuity trust. The exact terms of the annuity are contained in the contracts and any attached riders, endorsements, and amendments, which will control the issuing company's contractual obligations.

For more information about the annuity, please also read the Client Guide, Disclosure Statement, and Facts-at-a-Glance, or contact your representative.

Income taxes are due upon withdrawal, and if withdrawn before age 59½, an additional 10% federal tax may apply. Withdrawals and surrenders may be subject to surrender charges and a Market Value Adjustment.

There is no additional tax-deferral benefit for contracts purchased in an IRA or other tax-qualified plan since these are already afforded tax-deferred status.

Product and features are subject to state availability. Limitations and exclusions may apply. Not available in New York.

