ATLANTA, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Impact Partnership expands its product offering for high net worth individuals through the launch of Lincoln Impact Advantage® Plus. The bonus fixed indexed annuity option developed with Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) helps savers jump-start their retirement goals through accumulation and income.

"We are thrilled to unveil the latest product enhancement within our portfolio to help change the way Americans prepare for retirement," said Steve Craig, CEO of the Impact Partnership. "We are very thankful for our deepened relationship with Lincoln Financial. Its strength and reputation are only matched by its dedication to serving the growing retirement marketplace."

Lincoln Impact Advantage® Plus features a 6.00% bonus for premiums added within the first four years and access to one of the industry's only post-issue income benefits. Lincoln Lifetime Income Edge 2.0, an optional Guaranteed Lifetime Withdrawal Benefit, offers a 7% roll-up during the growth phase, protected lifetime income when clients are ready, and a nursing home enhancement. Clients may choose to add the income benefit when they need it, and there are no fees until the benefit is added. Lincoln Impact Advantage® Plus also offers a new one-year option tied to the Balanced Capital Strength 6 Index (First Trust).

Lincoln Impact Advantage® Plus fixed indexed annuity will be offered through an exclusive group of 105 Agents and Advisors that are part of Impact's larger network throughout the United States.

"Lincoln is excited to continue our relationship with The Impact Partnership, leveraging its unique distribution network to broaden our reach and provide more clients with compelling options for accumulation and income through fixed indexed annuities," said Tad Fifer, head of Fixed Annuity Sales and RIA Sales & Strategy at Lincoln Financial Distributors. Advisors with high net worth clients should contact an Impact Partnership representative at 678-369-8954.

About The Impact Partnership

Founded in 2011 and based just north of Atlanta, Georgia, Impact was listed in the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Impact focuses on providing real value to large independent financial advisors. In addition to exclusive and cutting-edge products, Impact has paperless administration, a large creative agency, 10 in-house radio studios, and a state-of-the-art television production studio. To learn more, visit ImpactPartner.com.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $253 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Additionally, Lincoln is dedicated to upholding a diverse and inclusive organization and was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women and received a perfect score of 100 percent in on both the Corporate Equality Index and Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

Important information:

Lincoln Financial Group® affiliates, their distributors, and their respective employees, representatives, and/or insurance agents do not provide tax, accounting, or legal advice. Please consult your own independent advisor as to any tax, accounting, or legal statements made herein.

A fixed indexed annuity is intended for retirement or other long-term needs. It is intended for a person who has sufficient cash or other liquid assets for living expenses and other unexpected emergencies, such as medical expenses. A fixed indexed annuity is not a registered security or stock market investment and does not directly participate in any stock or equity investments, or index. The index used is a price index and does not reflect dividends paid on the underlying stocks.

PRODUCT DISCLOSURE

The S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Daily Risk Control 5% Index (the "Index") are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI"), and have been licensed for use by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company. Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company's product is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, or their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 Index or the S&P 500 Daily Risk Control 5% Index.

The Balanced Capital Strength 6 Index ("Index") has been licensed to The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company (the "Licensee") for the Licensee's benefit. Neither the Licensee nor the Lincoln Impact Advantage SM fixed indexed annuity (the "Annuity Product") is sponsored, operated, endorsed, recommended, sold or promoted by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC ("JPMS") or any of its affiliates (together and individually, "J.P. Morgan"). J.P. Morgan makes no representation and gives no warranty, express or implied, to purchasers of the Annuity Product nor does J.P. Morgan have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the J.P. Morgan Index. Such persons should seek appropriate professional advice before making an investment or purchasing insurance. The Index has been designed and is compiled, calculated, maintained and sponsored by J.P. Morgan without regard to the Licensee, the Annuity Product or any policyholder. J.P. Morgan is under no obligation to continue compiling, calculating, maintaining or sponsoring the Index. J.P. Morgan may independently issue or sponsor other indices or products that are similar to and may compete with the Index and the Annuity Product. J.P. Morgan may transact in assets referenced in the Index (or in financial instruments such as derivatives that reference those assets). These activities could have a positive or negative effect on the value of the Index and the Annuity Product.

NASDAQ®, OMX®, NASDAQ OMX®, and Capital Strength Total Return IndexSM, are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by J.P. Morgan. The Annuity Product has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Annuity Product is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE ANNUITY PRODUCT.

Lincoln Impact Advantage SM fixed indexed annuities (contract form 15-619 and state variations) are issued by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, and distributed by Lincoln Financial Distributors, Inc., a broker-dealer. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company does not solicit business in the state of New York, nor is it authorized to do so. Contractual obligations are subject to the claims-paying ability of The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Contract may be referred to as "policy" or "certificate" in certain states (certificate may not be available in all states). The certificate is a group annuity certificate issued under a group annuity contract issued by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company to a group annuity trust.

Waiver of Surrender Charges for Nursing Home Confinement Rider and Waiver of Surrender Charges for Terminal Illness Rider (form AE-119 and form AE-170, respectively, and state variations) may not be available in all states. Nursing Home Rider not available for contracts issued in Massachusetts.

The exact terms of the annuity are contained in the contracts and any attached riders, endorsements and amendments, which will control the issuing company's contractual obligations. For more information about the annuity, please contact your representative.

Income taxes are due upon withdrawal and if withdrawn before age 59½, an additional 10% federal tax may apply. Withdrawals and surrenders may be subject to surrender charges and a Market Value Adjustment.

There is no additional tax-deferral benefit for contracts purchased in an IRA, since they are already afforded tax-deferred status.

Product and features are subject to state availability. Limitations and exclusions may apply. Not available in New York.

