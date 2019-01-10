The Imperial Systems Story: See Inside The Brand

MERCER, Pa., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Systems Inc has released a new video, "The Imperial Systems Story", that will let viewers see inside the company and process that created the innovative CMAXX dust and fume collector. President and CEO Jeremiah Wann narrates the story of the company's origins and growth into an industry leader.

With the help of everyone from the company's most long-time employees to some of the newest faces, the video tells the tale of a small business that set out to create something different. Guided by the needs and feedback of customers, Imperial Systems moved ahead of the competition with constant improvements that made the CMAXX a superior product.

"I think we're at a pivotal point in Imperial Systems," says Jeremiah Wann. "The future is super bright." The company continues to attract new customers and representatives across the country, and the growth shows no signs of slowing down.

"The Imperial Systems Story" isn't just about a company and a product. It's about a small business, the people who believed in it from the beginning, and the drive "to improve the health, safety, and quality of people's lives by building the best dust collectors on earth." Meet the people behind the CMAXX and learn what makes Imperial Systems stand out from the competition.

https://www.isystemsweb.com/about-imperial-systems/

SOURCE Imperial Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isystemsweb.com

