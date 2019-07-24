The Importance of 12 Step Principles in Addiction Treatment

At Timberline Knolls, 12 step facilitation, Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), expressive therapies, family systems, and spirituality are used to treat those struggling with alcohol and other substance use, eating and mood disorders, as well as trauma. There's also an emphasis on a holistic, medically-informed approach of healing the mind, body, and spirit.

Hicks describes the utilization of 12 step principles in treatment at Timberline Knolls in this video:

Residents at Timberline Knolls engage in the 12 step community by participating in:

12 Step Meetings – These are open to all residents. Residents are offered three options daily to engage in meetings, including: on-lodge facilitated by a peer; on-site facilitated by a member of the community; and off-site meetings when they are safe to leave campus.

– These are open to all residents. Residents are offered three options daily to engage in meetings, including: on-lodge facilitated by a peer; on-site facilitated by a member of the community; and off-site meetings when they are safe to leave campus. Intro to 12 Step – This is an opportunity to connect with 12 step programs through literature, recovery stories and peers sharing with others.

– This is an opportunity to connect with 12 step programs through literature, recovery stories and peers sharing with others. Celebrate Recovery - For Christian program residents at Timberline Knolls, 12 step meetings are available where the focus is on God and His power to heal.

In addition to AA, other types of meetings are available including: Narcotics Anonymous, Eating Disorders Anonymous, Al-Anon, Codependents Anonymous, Emotions Anonymous, and Families Anonymous.

