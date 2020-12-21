The Importance of Avoiding Vendor Lock-in for Your Database

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Severalnines, a leading provider of automation and management software for database clusters, is stressing the importance of avoiding vendor lock-in to companies making the shift to a cloud-based database infrastructure. Vendor lock-in can be best defined as a proprietary lock-in that makes customers dependent on a specific vendor for their products or services.

With cloud usage continuing to increase, these kinds of lock-ins have begun to expand within the cloud providers who are offering open-source database options. While most lock-ins don't necessarily prevent businesses from changing their vendor or provider, they can make switching an expensive, complex, and time-consuming task. The service automation is proprietary to the cloud vendor. Also, production databases, by their very nature, are difficult to move, as they are stateful and constantly being updated by applications. It is not always possible for businesses to pause their services while major upgrades take place. Any interruptions, whether planned or unplanned, need to be kept at a minimum for optimal business performance.

As more and more companies move their infrastructure to the cloud, businesses are becoming increasingly reliant on cloud vendors. These vendors often offer convenient services for users using their infrastructure, but using them can create challenges if the prices go up and you decide to leave. Lock-in problems arise when the services that you are using are either not available on other clouds or when the database technology itself is changed (or forked) where it now has functions or features only available on that service.

"Cloud solutions offer companies the convenience of full-on automation," said Vinay Joosery, CEO & Co-Founder of Severalines. "But cloud convenience often comes with the price of lock-in, as the individual providers work differently and are proprietary by nature."

The solution for the lock-in dilemma lies in using tools that allow organizations to keep control of their own data, with the ability to move to the cloud that best meets their requirements. Severalnines' flagship product ClusterControl, provides a fully integrated suite of automation tools for managing cloud-based database infrastructure across multiple and hybrid clouds without the fear of cloud vendor lock-in.

