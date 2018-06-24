The Importance of Protecting the Privacy and Integrity of Data and Communications

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, today issued a statement that strong encryption is essential to protect individuals, businesses and governments from malicious cyber activities. As an organization committed to developing trust in technologies through transparency, technical community building, and partnerships across the globe, IEEE supports the use of strong encryption to protect the privacy and integrity of data and communications.

Measures that reduce security of information or that facilitate the misuse of secure information and control systems can damage trust. Loss of trust will impede the ability of those technologies to achieve much broader societal benefits.

"Strong encryption of electronic information is an essential tool for assuring the privacy and integrity of our data and systems," said James Jefferies, IEEE President and CEO.

The IEEE Statement asserts that:

Exceptional access mechanisms that allow others to break encryption and access electronic communications would create risks by allowing malicious actors to exploit weakened systems or embedded vulnerabilities for nefarious purposes.

Exceptional access mechanisms would not preclude malicious actors from taking advantage of strong encryption capabilities either created specifically for them or available in countries that have no requirement for exceptional access mechanisms.

Exceptional access mechanisms could hinder the ability of regulated companies to innovate and compete in the global market.

Efforts to constrain strong encryption or introduce key escrow schemes into consumer products can have long-term negative effects on the privacy, security and civil liberties of the citizens so regulated.

You can find the full statement at: http://globalpolicy.ieee.org/

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.

Contact:

Monika Stickel

+1 732 562 6027

m.stickel@ieee.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-importance-of-protecting-the-privacy-and-integrity-of-data-and-communications-300671266.html

SOURCE IEEE