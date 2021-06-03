The Importance of Working with a Holistic Financial Adviser

ST. LOUIS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barwick Consulting Services, a financial services company in Saint Louis, is combining holistic financial planning, red-carpet service and creatively customized tax, retirement and investment solutions under one roof. The goal: empower clients and businesses with the most dependable and comprehensive financial planning services in the country.

With 20 percent of Americans saving none or little of their annual income, according to CNBC, and more than 40 percent with less than $10,000 tucked away for retirement, according to GoBankingRates, i there is a great need for a true concierge-style financial service that can better secure individuals' financial futures.

"Financial planning can be a formidable task for a lot of people. We seek to alleviate that stress," says Kurt Barwick, founder of Barwick Consulting Services. "Our team of financial advisors are very capable at harmonizing all areas of your financial portfolio. We make certain no element is forgotten or unaccounted for and that all arms are working in synergy with one another."

By specializing in "holistic financial planning," Barwick Consulting Services ensures coordination of all aspects of clients' portfolios. This includes tax planning, retirement planning, estate & legal planning, risk management & insurance solutions, mortgage & real estate solutions, corporate executive planning and business consulting. Furthermore, Barwick Consulting Services works exclusively with the most reputable and stable financial firms in the country to provide clients financial products they can depend on for a lifetime.

Barwick Consulting Services, Inc was established to provide our clients long-term, value-added financial counsel and investment performance with exceptional service. We believe in taking a holistic approach to financial planning for our clients. Barwick Consulting Services will work alongside our clients in articulating establishing and achieving their financial life goals.

Barwick Consulting Services believes that although peace of mind is not for sale, it can be achieved with efforts and planning for a comfortable and secure retirement. The key is to build trustworthy relationships with professionals who educate you about retirement options while offering proven real-world solutions that work for your individual retirement needs and concerns.

"We believe the best financial advisors are not only highly knowledgeable but also intensely creative," says Barwick. "At Barwick Consulting Services, each and every portfolio is analyzed independently, and solutions are custom-tailored to fit each client's distinct needs. We then build portfolios using an unlimited number of options that leverage both traditional and out-of-the-box strategies to target optimal results. It's actually a bit of an art."

