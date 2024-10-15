The In-Plant Logistics for Automobile OEMs market is projected to grow by USD 557.8 million from 2024-2028, driven by AI and automated guided vehicles (AGVs)

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends- The global in-plant logistics for automobile oems market size is estimated to grow by USD 557.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period. Increased productivity and reduced labor cost due to use of automated guided vehicles (agvs) is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of industry 4.0 by automobile oems increasing productivity and saving costs. However, high initial investment in advanced technologies poses a challenge. Key market players include AP Moller Maersk AS, BLG Logistics, CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd., CMA CGM SA Group, DACHSER SE, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DP World, DSV AS, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Penske Corp., Schnellecke Group AG and Co. KG, Toyota Motor Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., Volkswagen AG, and XPO Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-Plant Logistics Market For Automobile OEMs 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Service (In-plant warehousing, Line-side feeding, Packing, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, BLG Logistics, CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd., CMA CGM SA Group, DACHSER SE, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DP World, DSV AS, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Penske Corp., Schnellecke Group AG and Co. KG, Toyota Motor Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., Volkswagen AG, and XPO Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Industry 4.0, a trend in manufacturing, integrates digital and physical technologies to transform the automotive industry. This includes cloud computing, IoT, cyber-physical systems, and cognitive computing. By creating a physical-to-digital-to-physical connection, Industry 4.0 offers numerous advantages for automobile Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Firstly, agile supply chains are achievable as manufacturing specifications can be swiftly adapted in response to changing standards. Secondly, self-monitoring capabilities ensure equipment reliability during 24-hour production, preventing downtime. Thirdly, customization is possible with Industry 4.0, allowing OEMs to tailor individual vehicles and reduce delivery times. Lastly, network flexibility enables operations to be shifted among facilities based on production or demand fluctuations. The implementation of Industry 4.0 in the automotive sector is expected to increase productivity, leading to a higher demand for in-plant logistics. In-plant logistics plays a crucial role in managing the flow of goods and information within the manufacturing facility, ensuring efficient production and reducing costs. As Industry 4.0 continues to revolutionize the automotive industry, the need for advanced in-plant logistics solutions becomes increasingly important.

In-plant logistics is a critical aspect of automobile OEMs, focusing on efficient inventory management and just-in-time delivery. Trends like waste reduction, downtime reduction, automation, digitalization, robotics, AI, and autonomous guided vehicles are transforming in-plant logistics. Lean manufacturing techniques, third-party logistics providers, in-plant warehousing, line-side feeding, and packing are essential components. Tier 1 and 2 suppliers, conveyor systems, and lean manufacturing techniques ensure operational efficiency and inventory control. Vehicle customization, supply chain management, real-time tracking systems, and distribution operations optimize production flow. Environmental protection, predictive analytics, and customer experience are key considerations. In-plant logistics solutions provide cost savings through inventory optimization and material handling. Electric vehicles, international trade, oil prices, and trade ties impact the market. Deployment costs, maintenance costs, and material flow are crucial factors in in-plant logistics services.

Market Challenges

The layout of an automobile OEM's production facility significantly impacts in-plant logistics, as timely material movement is crucial for customers while minimizing logistics costs is a priority for companies. Customized solutions are necessary due to varying customer requirements, considering factors such as material quantity, facility layout, and delivery criticality. Sharing necessary information for designing an effective solution can be challenging. Technology adoption can streamline processes, increase efficiencies, and reduce costs. Advanced tracking technologies for in-plant warehousing and transit are essential for customers. New technologies, like automation, require substantial investments, potentially impacting revenue growth. Efficient inventory management systems and real-time tracking technologies are standard requirements for logistics companies in the automobile sector.

In-plant logistics for automobile OEMs face various challenges in today's business environment. Environmental protection regulations require efficient use of resources and reduction of waste. Artificial intelligence and predictive analytics help optimize material flow, demand forecasting, and route optimization. International trade tensions, oil prices, and geopolitical instability impact deployment and maintenance costs. Real-time tracking systems ensure supply chain visibility and safety standards. Vehicle components and finished goods require efficient distribution operations. In-plant logistics services must adapt to customer experience demands. Sensors and smart devices enable preventive maintenance strategies, reducing equipment downtime and production losses. Robotic technologies, including robotic arms and collaborative robots, enhance productivity and automation. However, challenges persist, such as environmental sustainability, trade barriers, cyber security threats, and labor laws. Warehouse layout design, inventory tracking, and supply chain visibility are crucial for effective in-plant logistics. OEMs must navigate these challenges to maintain competitiveness and meet customer demands.

Segment Overview

This in-plant logistics for automobile oems market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Service 1.1 In-plant warehousing

1.2 Line-side feeding

1.3 Packing

1.4 Others Geography 2.1 APAC

2.2 Europe

2.3 North America

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 In-plant warehousing- Automobile Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) require in-plant warehouses to store both raw materials for easy access during production and finished goods for inventory management. However, maintaining these warehouses comes with challenges such as handling multiple stock-keeping units (SKUs) and the associated overhead costs. To address these issues, automobile OEMs are increasingly outsourcing their in-plant warehousing activities to Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers. This simplifies communication and workflow as the OEM deals with a single organization for all warehouse-related matters. Outsourcing also results in significant cost savings as the OEM no longer bears the expenses of maintaining the warehouse, personnel, and equipment. Furthermore, scalability is enhanced as the OEM can focus on its core competencies without worrying about fixed warehousing costs during downtime. In today's market, automobile OEMs are adopting flexible production strategies, such as just-in-time and build-to-order, to adapt to sudden peaks in sales. In-plant warehousing plays a crucial role in mitigating material requirements and ensuring a visible supply chain, making it an essential component of the global automobile industry's growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

In-plant logistics plays a crucial role in the automobile Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) industry by optimizing the flow of materials and finished goods within a manufacturing facility. This includes inventory management, ensuring just-in-time delivery, waste reduction, and downtime reduction. Automation through robotics and real-time tracking systems streamline production and material flow, reducing deployment and maintenance costs. Predictive analytics help anticipate demand and optimize inventory levels, while environmental sustainability is a growing concern addressed through efficient warehouse layout design and storage facilities. Geopolitical instability, trade barriers, and cyber security threats pose challenges, requiring supply chain visibility and inventory tracking systems. The market for in-plant logistics in the automobile OEM sector continues to evolve, driven by the need for greater efficiency, flexibility, and competitiveness.

Market Research Overview

In-plant logistics plays a crucial role in the automobile OEM industry, ensuring the seamless flow of materials and components from suppliers to production lines, and ultimately to the assembly of finished vehicles. Inventory management is a key aspect, with just-in-time delivery ensuring minimal stock levels and reducing waste. Automation, digitalization, and robotics are driving operational efficiency and reducing downtime. AI, IoT, and real-time tracking systems optimize material flow and distribution operations. Electric vehicles and their components require specialized handling and logistics solutions. Lean manufacturing techniques and third-party logistics providers help manage Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers. In-plant warehousing, line-side feeding, and packing are essential services. Environmental protection, customer experience, and supply chain management are critical considerations. Factors such as oil prices, trade ties, and geopolitical instability impact deployment and maintenance costs. Predictive analytics, machine learning algorithms, and demand forecasting help optimize inventory and production processes. Safety standards, environmental regulations, labor laws, and trade policies are essential compliance areas. Cyber security threats require IT systems and protocols. Warehouse layout design, inventory tracking, and supply chain visibility are crucial for operational excellence.

