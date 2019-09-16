The in-vitro toxicity testing market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 7% during 2019-2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market: About this Market

In-vitro toxicity testing is designed to identify toxic components in biological samples. This in-vitro toxicity testing market analysis considers sales to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, and others. Our analysis also considers the provision of in-vitro toxicity testing in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing costs of developing new drugs, rising number of drug rejection cases, and long duration required to get drug approval are prompting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to opt for in-vitro toxicity testing of drugs. As a result, the segment will maintain its leading market position over the forecast period. Also, our global in-vitro toxicity testing report has observed market growth factors such as increasing use of in-vitro toxicity testing by companies to reduce drug failures, presence of toxic substances, and rising number of awareness programs. However, challenges such as limitations of preclinical studies, a limited number of skilled professionals, and presence of stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the in-vitro toxicity testing industry over the forecast period.



Global In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market: Overview

Increasing use of in-vitro toxicity testing by companies to reduce drug failures

In-vitro toxicity testing is essential for pharmaceutical companies, as the technique will allow them to reduce the rejection rate of drugs in the last development stage and save cost. The testing is crucial to eliminate toxic effects in drugs that will enhance patient compliance, which, in turn, will increase sales of drugs. As a result, the demand for in-vitro toxicity testing kits and devices will increase. Consequently, the in-vitro toxicity testing market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 7% during 2019-2023.

Advances in toxicology

Constant advances in the field of toxicology, which is one of the key market trends, are prompting vendors to improve and innovate their products. The field of toxicology has been recording various technological advances such as cell culture technologies, cellular imaging technologies, and toxicogenomic. Vendors have come up with advanced techniques such as in-silico techniques that can identify smaller toxic molecular compounds. Moreover, these techniques do not require biological samples and function on computer simulation, reducing operational cost for end-users. These factors will have a positive impact on the in-vitro toxicity testing market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global in-vitro toxicity testing market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., CELTHER POLSKA Sp z o.o., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins GSC Lux Sarl, Evotec AG, General Electric Co., Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the in-vitro toxicity testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



