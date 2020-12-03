The Inaugural Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week Ends with Strong Results and Success Stories

652 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions took part in the event, with 227 companies joining Cosmoprof Asia for the very first time. Thanks to international associations' and governments' commitment to support the beauty industry, 15 Country and Group pavilions from China, Greece, Italy, Korea, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and UK participated in Digital Week.

The first edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week gained the support of InvestHK, the Hong Kong SAR Government department responsible for Foreign Direct Investment, and The Cosmetic & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong (CPAHK) for collaboration and promotion.

8,953 visitors from 115 countries and regions registered on the platform in order to virtually network, learn about current and upcoming trends, and increase their business. Both exhibitors and visitors reported strongly positive interactions, with 3,568 b2b meetings and 31,009 live chat connections through the innovative Match & Meet software by Cosmoprof Asia.

"Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week has been a profitable opportunity for our international exhibitors and operators," said Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere Group. "The Asia-Pacific region is still a key market for the beauty industry, and it will be one of the first areas to recover in the next months. It is therefore important for our exhibitors and operators to maintain a strong interaction with local stakeholders, and thanks to Digital Week, our international community could share updates and specific projects for APAC consumers."

"We are delighted by the overwhelmingly positive results from this first edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week," said David Bondi, Senior Vice President - Asia of Informa Markets and Director of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd. "Digital Week has proven that buyers and sellers are eager for connection and commerce via a high-quality online event, while establishing a strong foundation for future hybrid events combining physical and online trade. We look forward to 2021 knowing that whatever it brings we will be able to continue to bring the industry together again."

Testimonials deliver fast feedback on the quality event

Testimonials are already pouring in, from many corners of the world, with exhibitors commenting on the high-quality connections and networking, while already anticipating attending in 2021.

"We had total 61 contacts during seven days, which is highly efficient considering the fact that it wasn't just a random walk-in. What's cool about Digital Week is that we were given the chance to learn about the potential partner in advance before confirming the meeting. So, in some context it is way more time and cost efficient compared to the traditional offline exhibition. Thumbs up and 5 stars for Digital Week."

Avril Han, Manager, The Beautiful Factr., Korea

"We saw a very good result from this online event. 60 meetings were made in five days with buyers of very high quality. The application of the Match & Meet platform is easy to manage compared to others. We have recommended this Digital Week to our brand clients and they are ready to join for the next edition."

Wendy Zhang, Marketing Manager, Yally Cosmetics Industrial (Huizhou) Co., Ltd, China

"For us it was a very profitable and interesting experience compared to the usual fairs. Not only for a matter of costs, but because it allowed us to find new contacts, and above all to get found. The platform worked well and I found it easy and intuitive. Searching for contacts was easy and absolutely effective. Summing up: 8/10!"

Daniele Fenice, Co-Founder, NUME-Lab, Switzerland

These are joined by testimonials from buyers. Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week attracted around 9,000 buyers, the majority of which were joining the online exhibition from China, Philippines, USA, South Korea and Taiwan region, confirming the global nature of the exhibition.

"Interesting and very busy week. Picked up a few contacts that could turn into real opportunities for componentry and finished products. I would definitely attend again and would recommend this event to anyone within the industry. Big thanks to Cosmoprof Asia for putting it together."

Sally Jackson, Global Sourcing Executive, Potter & Moore Innovations Ltd, UK.

"Cosmoprof Asia is still the most important trade platform for us. It was nice matching with some companies supplying good quality lashes and skincare products via this digital platform. Thank you for the opportunity to continue my sourcing achievement virtually. Hope to meet them face to face next November in Hong Kong."

Junko Tanomoto, Director, Cyberbeauty Co Ltd, Japan

"Rather than not having the opportunity to source new products because of the pandemic, this system creates an avenue to still connect with businesses in our line of business."

Fagbamiye Bola, Director, Alpha Liberty Trading Inc., Canada

Education, Live Demos and Trends Forecast

During Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, online seminars unveiled new technologies and trends. Cosmotalks - The Virtual Series offered 17 expert-led webinars, with specific daily topics exploring the main trends for the beauty industry: sustainability, digital evolution, new consumer habits, general regulations. 3,338 operators took part in the online panels, which will be available on-demand on our website - https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Education/CosmoTalks-The-Virtual-Series

E-live demos of hair, nail creations, make-up techniques and presentations of innovative products enriched the digital calendar of the Cosmo Virtual Stage, with 1,975 views for the sessions hosted by Shiseido Professional, GAMA Professional, May's and Nailholic. Cosmo Virtual Stage demos are available at Cosmoprof Asia website: https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Events/Cosmo-Virtual-Stage

In this time of great upheaval, Cosmoprof Asia presented the latest CosmoTrends report curated by renowned global beauty trend forecasting agency BEAUTYSTREAMS. The 21 most innovative products from exhibitors of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week 2020 have been selected for the report, providing a vital perspective on the beauty market. BEAUTYSTREAMS highlighted six major trends taking centre stage: SELF-CARE TECH, LOCAL TREASURES, HYPER-HYGIENE, SEAL OF SCIENCE, NATURE'S POTIONS, and MASK FRIENDLY BEAUTY. For the full CosmoTrends report, please visit: https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Events/CosmoTrends.

Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week offered a vital virtual business arena for the whole beauty industry while we are all waiting to meet again in Hong Kong in November 2021 for Cosmoprof Asia. Stay tuned for updates!

