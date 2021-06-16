The Inaugural Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms Delivered Over 3.5 Billion Total Impressions

LiveXLive's CEO and Chairman Robert Ellin stated, "Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms was a monumental event, bringing the best aspects of entertainment together in one evening. Live events are back and the ability to bring the best of sport, social media influence, music, lifestyle, and technology together for a global event is a clear indicator of the new wave of entertainment content production and distribution. Fighters, fans, and artists alike had an incredible action-packed evening."

Winners of Saturday night's boxing extravaganza include:

Top card winner Austin McBroom prevailing over Bryce Hall in three rounds

prevailing over in three rounds AnEsonGib defeating Taylor Holder by unanimous decision. UPDATED CALL: On fight night, this bout was originally called a "Majority Draw," however, the ISKA commission overturned that call due to a human error in tabulating the final scores (49-46, 49-46 & 50-46) clearly showing Gib won by unanimous decision.

defeating by unanimous decision. clearly showing Gib won by unanimous decision. Vinnie Hacker defeating Deji by third-round knock-out, the night's sole win for team TikTok

defeating by third-round knock-out, the night's sole win for team TikTok DDG prevailing over Nate Wyatt by unanimous decision

prevailing over by unanimous decision FaZe Jarvis defeating Michael Le by third-round knock-out

defeating by third-round knock-out Landon McBroom defeating Ben Azelart via third-round stoppage

defeating via third-round stoppage Ryan Johnston beating Cale Saurage in the fifth round by technical knock-out

#SocialGloves was the first-ever live PPV event to offer NFTs with each PPV livestream purchase. LiveXLive and Cybertino created a #SocialGloves NFT collection, which features exclusive edition 3D interactive silver coins of the fighters that turned gold for each win and one-of-a-kind Sneaker NFTs of the custom-designed limited edition #SocialGloves sneakers created by #DexterTheCreator — representing #teamyoutube and #teamtiktok. In addition, LiveXLive captured some of #SocialGloves' most gripping and explosive content with Special Moment NFTs - from walkouts to knockouts, victories, and defeats. Check out the NFTs here: https://cybertino.com/.

The in-person and livestream PPV event paired YouTube and TikTok influencers in a boxing competition between the world's biggest social media stars along with a music lineup of today's hottest artists, including DJ Khaled (who brought out surprise guest Fat Joe), Lil Baby, Migos, Trippie Redd and rapper Latto who performed for the first time under her newly minted stage name.

Celebrity attendees included: Trey, Songz, Jason Derulo, YBN Almighty Jay, RG3, El Alfa, CJ, Shenseea, Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, Jevon Holland, Adin Ross, Matt James, Rachel Kirkconnell, Tyler Cameron, and over 100 sports, music & social media celebrities.

For fight-night photo highlights of "Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms" click HERE .

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship casino resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. This world-renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion on Oct. 24, 2019. New offerings include 638 upscale guestrooms in the first-ever Guitar Hotel, 168 luxury guest rooms and unique swim-up suites in the adjacent Oasis Tower at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and 465 newly redesigned guest rooms in Hard Rock Hotel for a combined room count of 1,271 throughout the resort. Additional amenities include the lush, "Bora Bora'' style lagoon with private cabanas and butler service; a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; a 13.5-acre recreational water experience for swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding; 19 dining outlets and 20 bars and lounges; an expansive gaming floor with 3,100 slots, 195 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space including a 38,000 square-foot, carpeted exhibition hall; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade. The new Hard Rock Live entertainment venue with a 7,000-person capacity, showcases A-list entertainers, comedy acts, Broadway performances, sporting events and live broadcast productions. The integrated resort is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441), and is 10 minutes from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport and 30 minutes from downtown Miami and Miami International Airport. For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com , call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes and also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under the stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contacts

Social Gloves Press Contact:

Rogers & Cowan PMK

[email protected]

LiveXLive Press Contact:

[email protected]

917.842.9653

The Rose Group:

[email protected]

424.645.4620

[email protected]

614.226.9542

LiveXLive IR Contact:

[email protected]

310.601.2505

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.livexlive.com

