The Inaugural World Cannabis Congress Tackles Issues That Matter

Today, five compelling panels will explore themes of overcoming marketing barriers in a highly regulated industry, establishing a legally constituted recreational cannabis industry, the medical landscape as it relates to cannabis availability, the role of the media, the global future of cannabis and a talk that examines cannabis consumer behaviour and public perceptions.

"We'll continue to learn and engage with our delegates from around the world today, from places including the UK, Israel, Germany, Japan, South Africa, Australia and more," says Derek Riedle, CEO and Publisher of Civilized and Co-Chair of the World Cannabis Congress. "Today's agenda further explores the business, policy and innovations in the global cannabis industry. Among other exciting information provided will be a Cannabis Culture Poll, commissioned by Civilized, that uncovered findings relevant to legalization, purchasing decisions and social responsibility."

"Together with its partners, the Government of Canada makes transformative investments to build smart, strong and sustainable communities that meet today's unique challenges and prepare us all for a prosperous future," says Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John, on behalf of the Hon. Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA). "The World Cannabis Congress is a great example of this collaboration at work and positions New Brunswick as a global cannabis knowledge centre."

"New Brunswick is uniquely positioned to lead the transformational cultural, scientific and economic opportunity provided by legal cannabis," says Stephen Lund, CEO of Opportunities New Brunswick and Co-Chair of the World Cannabis Congress. "Bridging cannabis with mainstream brands including Shopify, Moosehead, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, T4G Limited, McCarthy Tétrault, Deloitte and more is exciting and also necessary."

The second and final day of the conference follows a robust and informative lineup of speakers and panelists yesterday, including luminaries such as the Hon. A. Anne McLellan, Chair of the Canadian Task Force on Cannabis legalization; Loren Padelford, Vice President and General Manager of Shopify Plus; Patrick Oland, CFO of Moosehead Breweries Ltd.; and Ian Jack, Managing Director of Communications and Government Relations for CAA.

Scott Elder, Senior Vice President of PSB, will deliver a talk "Exploring North American Cannabis Consumer Behaviour and Public Perception." Steve DeAngelo, a lifelong activist, author, educator and entrepreneur will draw on his four decades on the front lines of the cannabis reform movement in his special address.

About Civilized Worldwide Inc.:

Founded in 2015, with offices in New Brunswick and California, Civilized is a premium media and lifestyle brand that embraces and highlights the modern cannabis culture, reflecting the millions of adults who choose to enjoy cannabis as part of a balanced lifestyle, but don't define themselves by it. Reaching more than 2.5 million unique visitors per month, North America-wide, Civilized produces engaging content for and about people who enjoy cannabis responsibly. Other verticals include Civilized Studios, a video network available to 100+ million viewers that fills the void of broadcast quality video and original series in the cannabis space, and Civilized Events, exclusive branded experiences for both the cannabis industry and consumers – from intimate dinner parties to large-scale events like this first-ever World Cannabis Congress in Saint John, New Brunswick from June 10 to 12, 2018. For more information, visit: civilized.life.

