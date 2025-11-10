The Inception Company and Data360 Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform HCP Engagement Through Dynamic Digital Events

FAIRFIELD, N.J. and WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inception Company, the market leader in live, virtual, and hybrid HCP event experiences, and Data360, Inc., the healthcare industry's leading provider of Identity-First and Intent-Fueled Solutions, today announced a strategic partnership that redefines how healthcare professionals (HCPs) are engaged across digital platforms.

This collaboration brings together Inception's industry-renowned Pando®, the Life Science industry's leading virtual engagement platform, designed to deliver immersive, compliant HCP event experiences, with Data360's proprietary identity graph and Fingerprint, its real-time intent engine, which includes over 11 million NPI-mapped HCPs and 5.5 million nurses. Together, the two companies will offer unmatched targeting, personalization, and activation capabilities for medical affairs, brand teams, and life sciences marketers.

"We're contributing our powerful and proven identity and intent data with the most trusted HCP virtual event experience in the industry," said James J. Miller, Jr., President and CEO of Data360. "Inception's dynamic event model pairs expertly with Data360's verified HCP audiences and behavioral triggers, delivering the right message to the right provider, at exactly the right moment."

"In today's complex landscape, healthcare brands need more than just an event; they need meaningful engagement," added Patrick Purcell, President of The Inception Company. "By leveraging Data360's real-time insights and verified reach, we can help clients not only attract the right HCPs but deliver high-impact content that drives real outcomes."

Key Partnership Capabilities:

Precision Targeting : Invite and activate HCPs based on specialty, intent, prescribing behavior, and past engagement.

: Invite and activate HCPs based on specialty, intent, prescribing behavior, and past engagement. Personalized Event Experiences : Tailor event content and follow-up based on real-time behavior, digital triggers, and NPI-level data.

: Tailor event content and follow-up based on real-time behavior, digital triggers, and NPI-level data. Unified Measurement & Reporting : Track participation, content interactions, and downstream engagement in a compliant, actionable way.

: Track participation, content interactions, and downstream engagement in a compliant, actionable way. Scalable Programs: Extend reach and engagement across live, virtual, and hybrid formats for brands, med affairs, and clinical education teams.

This partnership enables brands and agencies to move beyond basic event execution and toward intelligent engagement—driven by identity, intent, and proven experience design.

About The Inception Company

The Inception Company delivers a suite of technology-enabled, fully managed creative solutions designed to enhance audience engagement for critical Life Sciences events. The Inception team specializes in coordinating and delivering highly engaging programs with two fully managed studios in Fairfield, NJ and Ambler, PA. As the creators of the Pando® Meetings platform, Inception offers custom virtual solutions, broadcast production, creative video production, and live event production services. The Inception Portal (TIP) allows clients to meet all their AV needs in a few simple steps, with dedicated project managers. Visit the Inception website to learn more. https://www.inceptioncompany.com/

About Data360

Committed to turning data into intelligence, Data360, Inc. serves a mission to be the go-to trusted data partner leading the industry with Identity-First and Intent-Fueled Solutions for Healthcare Marketers. The company's solutions and services allow marketers to gain broader and better access to physicians, HCPs, patients, and caregivers. Data360 delivers unequaled first-party data, proprietary technology extracting audience intent and behavior, and a focus on cost-effective and compliant ways to activate and engage healthcare audiences. Data360's Fingerprint solution is proprietary technology that identifies intent and maps it to digital identity to enrich HCP and Patient profiles. Explore more at https://www.data360online.com/.

SOURCE The Inception Company