The Inclusion 1st Project: Answering all the questions on race you've been too afraid to ask

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inclusion 1st Project isn't holding back - and neither are the antiracism allies who have submitted their most uncomfortable questions drawn from navigating tenuous conversations on race at work, home, and everywhere in-between. The Inclusion 1st Project is a new platform that explores inclusion via the questions and discourse of allyship in the Antiracism Movement. This project is dedicated to educating allies who are ready and willing to take meaningful action but might not know where to begin, so they start with the questions in their head. In an anonymous and judgement-free format, the organization encourages community members (no matter their level of awareness) to submit questions about the antiracism movement that are then answered during a live Q&A session every Tuesday at 4:00 pm PST. "We want to meet people right where there are", explains Carrie Sawyer, the Founder of the Inclusion 1st Project. "When it comes to race, there are certain things we just don't question or discuss. Well we're here to turn all that on its head. If we're going to change things for the better, we have to get the real questions out in the open. We have to start talking in a new way."

ABOUT INCLUSION 1ST PROJECT

Inclusion 1st Project believes in facilitating discussions that not only bring people together but examine and address the racism that is embedded in everyday life. By targeting those who identify as allies within the Anti-racist Movement, the organization aims to understand the experience of allies in their most uncertain moments. The project has set an ambitious and exciting goal to collect 500 questions by September 1st. They'll use the collected questions to develop new action-oriented tools that make it easier for allies to navigate as strong and effective antiracism advocates at work, at home, and in their communities.

Learn more about the Inclusion 1st Project and submit an antiracism question at: www.inclusion1stproject.org. Join the community to stay up to date on the latest antiracism resources and to get your free invite to the weekly Ally Q&A Sessions. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch up on previous answers to antiracism questions!

