The Increasing Adoption of IGBTs in Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Vehicles is Expected to Drive the IGBT Market During the Forecast Period 2019-2025 : IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, India, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global production of electric vehicles (EVs) is projected to surpass 403,000 by the end of 2019. Increasing production of EVs from 0.5 million to 14.8 million when coupled with declining prices of battery will boost the sales of EVs. Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) being an integral component in EV power electronics system will witness a significant demand, due to increasing sales of EVs globally.

The IGBT will exhibit robust demand due to wide range of applications across industries such as consumer electronics, industrial motor drivers, inverters and UPS, automotive and others. Among all the above listed end-users, the automotive sector is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Increasing sales of EVs in some region of APAC is boosting the growth of IGBT. For instance, Chinese automaker BYD Auto Co. Ltd. announced the launch of a new technology called IGBT 4.0. Adoption of this technology by hybrid vehicle manufacturers will help to produce reliable and lead-free IGBT modules for hybrid vehicles (HEVs).

APAC IGBT market is analyzed to witness the highest growth rate during 2019-2025, owing to increase in focus on power transmission, renewable energy, and adoption of IGBT in EVs. Moreover, increasing IT expenditure in several countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea to cater end-user storage needs is anticipated to drive the market in this region.

IGBT Market Growth Drivers:

Implementation of new regulations:

EU has recently announced the implementation of new regulation (EU) 2019/631 which majorly focused upon reducing CO2 emission from vehicles. The implementation of this regulation is anticipated to negatively impact the production of vehicles that run on fuel. Considering this, the automotive manufactures are planning to increase the production of EVs. This shift towards increasing production of EVs is anticipated to increase the use of IGBT.

The Industrial Growth and the Increasing Sales of Motor Drives

It has been observed that there is a remarkable industrial growth across the globe in the last five years, and U.S. have mentioned the need for additional manufacturing units to provide consumers with more affordable goods as one of the prime requirements under the SDS program. This will propel the demand for motor drives for production operations in manufacturing units. Motor drives will need IGBTs which will help the vendors to generate high market revenue.

Government plans to replace existing IGBTs with smart grid IGBTs:

Government of various countries are planning to replace existing IGBTs with smart grid IGBTs which provide flexible network topology. These smart grid IGBTs are equipped with adjustable load capacity that enable real-time troubleshooting. Increasing use of it will help in enhancing the battery performance in EVs.

The Major Players in this Market

The major players in the IGBT market are Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., ROHM Co. Ltd., SEMIKRON International GmbH, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd. and other.

ROHM has recently introduced four new automotive-grade 1200V-rated IGBTs which are ideal for inverters used in electronic compressors, and for switching circuits used in positive temperature coefficient (PTC) heaters. The introduction of the new automotive-grade series products which are ideally used in invertors and many other applications will help in increasing the efficiency of the products. This product launch will have a positive impact on company's revenue.

Conclusion:

The increasing production of EVs will boost the IGBT market growth. Additionally, the implementation of new strict regulations related to reducing CO2 from vehicle is anticipated to increase the production of EVs. This is expected to positively impact the IGBT market. Along with increasing production of EVs, some key players operating in this market are planning to invest significantly for new product launches with enhanced battery performance.

