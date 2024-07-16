The Independence Fund and FRAG to present efforts at the VA/DOD Suicide Prevention Conference

PORTLAND, Ore., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independence Fund and First Responders Action Group (FRAG) will present the Veterans Justice Initiative (VJI) program at the VA/DOD Suicide Prevention Conference. The event is the nation's only conference dedicated to military and Veteran suicide prevention and will occur July 16-18, 2024, at the Oregon Conference Center in Portland, Oregon.

VJI is a comprehensive program designed to avoid the criminalization of mental illness and substance abuse while diverting Veterans from incarceration by intervening on behalf of eligible Veterans at the onset of their contact with the criminal justice system. The program aims to better the lives and experiences of these Veterans and ultimately reduce their risk of Veteran suicide.

"I am proud to be part of these organizations working together to prevent Veteran suicide," said Clark Pennington, Executive Director of FRAG and Chief Operating Officer of The Independence Fund. "This is an issue everyone should be aware of because it impacts those who have sacrificed so much for our country, and it is preventable with the right actions. We operate multiple programs aimed at reducing and eliminating Veteran suicide in addition to VJI, all of which have seen impactful results in the lives of real people and Heroes."

Criminal justice involvement is 61% greater for Veterans with PTSD than Veterans without PTSD. To combat these statistics, VJI was founded in early 2021 by The Independence Fund in partnership with the state of North Carolina through funding provided by the No Veteran Left Behind Act.

Since then, VJI has trained over 3,789 First Responders and community partners across North Carolina on Veteran-specific response techniques. In 2023, FRAG expanded VJI services nationally through alternative funding to ensure Veterans and law enforcement in other states receive this life-saving assistance.

Data suggests Veterans in the legal system are more at risk for suicide. By implementing training for First Responders and offering resources for Veterans, the program reduces recidivism, provides tailored support, and seeks to address the underlying issues, such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), leading Veterans to become involved with the justice system.

The Independence Fund's Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Verardo, previously presented at the 2019 VA/DOD Suicide Prevention Conference, discussing another effort to prevent Veteran Suicide: Operation Resilience (OpRes).

The Independence Fund's OpRes program has since served more than 664 Veterans from units deeply impacted by combat and suicide. OpRes allows these Veterans to reunite and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood forged in war.

For any media inquiries regarding these efforts to prevent Veteran suicide, Clark Pennington is available for interview upon request. Please see below for contact information.

ABOUT THE INDEPENDENCE FUND:

Founded in the halls of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, The Independence Fund was born to care for our nation's most catastrophically wounded surviving service members from the Global War on Terror. With an expansion to caring for the warfighter's family and all generations of wounded, ill, and injured heroes. The Independence Fund stands in the gap to help combat Veterans, active military, and wartime Allies with unmet needs. By restoring independence to those who sacrificed their independence so that we can remain a nation of freedom, The Independence Fund deploys tangible programs to restore our Veterans' and families' physical, spiritual, and emotional health. Known for the hallmark all-terrain track wheelchair program, The Independence Fund has provided over 2,600 trackchairs to severely wounded American heroes.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS ACTION GROUP (FRAG)

The First Responders Action Group (FRAG) is committed to supporting the heroes of our communities—First Responders and Veterans. Originally born out of The Independence Fund's mission to serve the invisible scars of war, FRAG is networked under The Verardo Group, whose mission is to "Be the Somebody" in communities worldwide. FRAG serves America's First Responders with unwavering assistance, resources, and advocacy to meet the unique and evolving needs of those who selflessly serve and protect us. To learn more, visit www.fragheroes.org.

