The Independence Fund Thanks NC General Assembly Members For Honoring Wounded Heroes And Celebrates The Proposal Of Wounded Heroes Day In Honor Of SGT Michael Verardo

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independence Fund celebrates the introduction of legislation to Adopt Wounded Heroes Day in North Carolina, recognized annually on April 24th. State Representative David Willis and State Senator Todd Johnson led the charge to introduce the bill in honor of wounded Heroes in North Carolina, notably Union County's SGT Michael Verardo who endured life changing injuries in Afghanistan on April 24, 2010. An Alive Day recognizes the day a Service Member was severely injured in combat but because of the advancements of modern medicine survives the catastrophic combat injuries.

Since April 24, 2010 SGT Verardo has endured 120 surgeries along with years of speech, visual, physical, and occupational therapies. Verardo, like so many other catastrophically wounded, injured, and ill Veterans, brings the scars of war back home where the bravery and sacrifice from serving our country is reflected every day through courage and resilience to overcome new challenges and obstacles. On this upcoming eleventh Alive Day for Verardo, The Independence Fund salutes not only his heroism, but "all other wounded heroes who have bravely made great sacrifices in service to our nation," according to the General Assembly of North Carolina House of Representatives.

"As the wife and caregiver of one of our nation's most catastrophically wounded heroes, I am thrilled to see recognition for those who have paid a high price to keep us the land of the free. Wearing our nation's uniform was the greatest honor of Michael's lifetime - and celebrating that sacrifice is something we can all unite behind," said Sarah Verardo, The Independence Fund Chief Executive Officer.

SGT Verardo is an all-terrain track chair recipient and the chief ambassador for The Independence Fund, one of nearly 2,500 Veterans injured in the line of military service who have been awarded all-terrain track wheelchairs from The Independence Fund. Going forward, April 24th will be recognized in the state of North Carolina in celebration of all of our wounded heroes and the battles that they endure long after leaving the battlefield. The Independence Fund and NC General Assembly Members, led by Representative David Willis acknowledge that when a Service Member comes home with life changing injuries, the entire family absorbs the sacrifice and adjusts life to care for the wounded Veteran.

"I strongly believe that we have a responsibility to recognize the heroes who serve our country. An Alive Day is the perfect milestone to acknowledge the wounded heroes in North Carolina who have sacrificed for our freedoms and to ensure that their sacrifices are remembered long after they leave the battlefield. As a member of the North Carolina General Assembly I have a duty to support all in our community, and I can think of no finer way to honor our wounded heroes than dedicating this day," said North Carolina House Representative David Willis.

About The Independence Fund

Established in 2007, The Independence Fund is a national Veterans Service Organization dedicated to meeting the unmet needs of catastrophically wounded Veterans, Caregivers, and their families through a variety of programs. To learn more, visit www.independencefund.org

About North Carolina House Representative David Willis

David Willis is a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, representing District 68. He assumed office on January 1, 2021. Willis represents District 68 and has been a resident of Western Union County, NC for nearly 20. A business owner, and businessman of over 25 years, Representative Willis's goal is to help Union County continue to thrive and be the best place in North Carolina to live and raise a family.

SOURCE The Independence Fund