The Independence Fund to Host Veteran Suicide Prevention Panel at SHOT Show 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 24, national Veterans service organization, The Independence Fund, will host its innovative conversation panel focused on identifying solutions to ending Veteran suicide. For the second year, the "Targeting A Solution" panel will take place at SHOT Show, the nation's largest professional event for sport shooting, hunting, and outdoor industry.

WHO:

Sarah Verardo, CEO of The Independence Fund

Bryan Callen, comedian and actor

Tim Kennedy, former UFC fighter and Master Sergeant with the US Army Green Berets

Dan Hollway, Veteran and co-host of the Drinkin' Bros Podcast

Jason Murff, Veteran and founder of Grill Your Ass Off

Cody Garrett, Veteran and Donut Operator YouTuber

Eli Cuevas, Veteran and content creator

Brian Goldstein, PhD, business leader

Chelsey Simoni, Executive Director of the HunterSeven Foundation.

WHAT:

A Veteran suicide prevention panel, "Targeting a Solution," with Veterans and experts in the field to discuss ways to end Veteran suicide. Suicide plagues the Veteran community, and rates have been climbing steadily and alarmingly over the past five years. More than four times as many post-9/11 Veterans have been lost to suicide than were killed in combat.

WHEN:

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

10:30 AM PST

WHERE:

The Venetian Resort

Venetian Delfino Conference Room 4102-4103

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

MEDIA:

Interview availability with all panelists before and following the panel. Media can contact Sarah Scully at [email protected] for specific inquiries.

