The Independence Fund to Host Veteran Suicide Prevention Panel at SHOT Show 2024

News provided by

The Independence Fund

23 Jan, 2024, 14:39 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 24, national Veterans service organization, The Independence Fund, will host its innovative conversation panel focused on identifying solutions to ending Veteran suicide. For the second year, the "Targeting A Solution" panel will take place at SHOT Show, the nation's largest professional event for sport shooting, hunting, and outdoor industry.

WHO:
Sarah Verardo, CEO of The Independence Fund
Bryan Callen, comedian and actor
Tim Kennedy, former UFC fighter and Master Sergeant with the US Army Green Berets
Dan Hollway, Veteran and co-host of the Drinkin' Bros Podcast
Jason Murff, Veteran and founder of Grill Your Ass Off
Cody Garrett, Veteran and Donut Operator YouTuber
Eli Cuevas, Veteran and content creator
Brian Goldstein, PhD, business leader
Chelsey Simoni, Executive Director of the HunterSeven Foundation.

WHAT:

A Veteran suicide prevention panel, "Targeting a Solution," with Veterans and experts in the field to discuss ways to end Veteran suicide. Suicide plagues the Veteran community, and rates have been climbing steadily and alarmingly over the past five years. More than four times as many post-9/11 Veterans have been lost to suicide than were killed in combat.

WHEN:

Wednesday, January 24, 2024
10:30 AM PST

WHERE:

The Venetian Resort
Venetian Delfino Conference Room 4102-4103
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89109

MEDIA:

Interview availability with all panelists before and following the panel. Media can contact Sarah Scully at [email protected] for specific inquiries.

SOURCE The Independence Fund

Also from this source

First Responders Action Group and The Independence Fund to Present All-Terrain Tracked Wheelchair to Former Las Vegas Law Enforcement Officer

On January 18, during its annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Night, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, The Independence Fund, and the First Responders...
The Independence Fund Launches "Thank A Teacher" Campaign For Schools Educating Families of Catastrophically-Wounded Veterans

The Independence Fund Launches "Thank A Teacher" Campaign For Schools Educating Families of Catastrophically-Wounded Veterans

The Independence Fund, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting our nation's catastrophically wounded Veterans and their families,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Veterans

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.