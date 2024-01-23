The Independence Fund to Host Veteran Suicide Prevention Panel at SHOT Show 2024
23 Jan, 2024, 14:39 ET
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 24, national Veterans service organization, The Independence Fund, will host its innovative conversation panel focused on identifying solutions to ending Veteran suicide. For the second year, the "Targeting A Solution" panel will take place at SHOT Show, the nation's largest professional event for sport shooting, hunting, and outdoor industry.
WHO:
Sarah Verardo, CEO of The Independence Fund
Bryan Callen, comedian and actor
Tim Kennedy, former UFC fighter and Master Sergeant with the US Army Green Berets
Dan Hollway, Veteran and co-host of the Drinkin' Bros Podcast
Jason Murff, Veteran and founder of Grill Your Ass Off
Cody Garrett, Veteran and Donut Operator YouTuber
Eli Cuevas, Veteran and content creator
Brian Goldstein, PhD, business leader
Chelsey Simoni, Executive Director of the HunterSeven Foundation.
WHAT:
A Veteran suicide prevention panel, "Targeting a Solution," with Veterans and experts in the field to discuss ways to end Veteran suicide. Suicide plagues the Veteran community, and rates have been climbing steadily and alarmingly over the past five years. More than four times as many post-9/11 Veterans have been lost to suicide than were killed in combat.
WHEN:
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
10:30 AM PST
WHERE:
The Venetian Resort
Venetian Delfino Conference Room 4102-4103
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
MEDIA:
Interview availability with all panelists before and following the panel. Media can contact Sarah Scully at [email protected] for specific inquiries.
SOURCE The Independence Fund
Share this article