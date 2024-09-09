The Independence Fund to testify before the House Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Health

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independence Fund will testify before the House Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Health on September 11, to present its views on legislation impacting catastrophically disabled Veterans and their Caregivers.

The subcommittee is examining several legislative items and will hear testimony from multiple organizations. Representatives from The Independence Fund, a national Veterans non-profit, will provide insight on legislation and speak about the organization's efforts in serving the nation's catastrophically wounded Veterans.

"The Independence Fund is proud to advocate on behalf of Veterans," said Clark Pennington, Chief Operating Officer of The Independence Fund. "This organization works every day to ensure Veterans and their families get the care and resources they deserve. Advocacy is a crucial part of our mission as experts in Veterans issues. We will provide our expertise as advocates and witnesses with the hope we can support and improve our government's legislation."

Representatives of The Independence fund will testify and provide expert testimony to suggest improvements on several items that will directly impact Veterans and their healthcare.

The hearing begins at 01:00 AM in Room 360 of the Cannon House Office Building open to the public and can be watched via livestream.

ABOUT THE INDEPENDENCE FUND:

Founded in the halls of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, The Independence Fund was born to care for our nation's most catastrophically wounded surviving service members from the Global War on Terror. With an expansion to caring for the warfighter's family and all generations of wounded, ill, and injured heroes. The Independence Fund stands in the gap to help combat Veterans, active military, and wartime Allies with unmet needs. By restoring independence to those who sacrificed their independence so that we can remain a nation of freedom, The Independence Fund deploys tangible programs to restore our Veterans' and families' physical, spiritual, and emotional health. Known for the hallmark all-terrain track wheelchair program, The Independence Fund has provided over 2,600 trackchairs to severely wounded American heroes.

ABOUT THE INDEPENDENCE FUND ADVOCACY TEAM:

For Veterans returning with the scars of war, the fight doesn't end upon their arrival home. Unfortunately, some of the biggest battles are with the very institutions that are supposed to be on their side, whether it be the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, or Congress, when they simply don't understand the challenges Veterans face or when they turn a deaf ear. The Independence Fund's Advocacy team assists where the needs are greatest, amplifying the voices of those who fought for us.

