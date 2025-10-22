The Independent Animal Hospital Association Partners with ScribbleVet to Offer AI Technology to Member Hospitals

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Animal Hospital Association ( IAHA ) today announced a new partnership with ScribbleVet , the veterinary AI solution trusted by thousands of veterinarians. Through this collaboration, IAHA's more than 650 independently owned veterinary hospitals will gain easier access to cutting-edge AI technology that saves time on medical records so veterinarians can focus on patient care.

Under the partnership, IAHA members will receive exclusive benefits when adopting ScribbleVet, including streamlined onboarding through a dedicated IAHA portal, continuing education (CE) and training sessions, and a dedicated ScribbleVet support contact. These resources are designed to make it easier for independent hospitals to implement and benefit from AI technology in daily practice.

"Partnerships like this are core to IAHA's mission to level the playing field between corporate-owned and independently owned hospitals," said Erika Prater, IAHA's Director of Operations. "Independent practices deserve access to the same tools and efficiencies that large corporate groups have. By partnering with ScribbleVet, an intuitive, veterinarian-trusted AI solution, we're helping our members stay competitive and run more efficient clinics."

When IAHA began exploring an AI scribe for its members, the organization invited feedback from hospital owners and tested several platforms. ScribbleVet stood out as the most intuitive and enjoyable to use.

"At ScribbleVet, we believe every veterinary practice deserves access to the best technology available," said Rohan Relan, CEO of ScribbleVet. "Partnering with IAHA to bring AI workflow tools to member clinics reflects our commitment to helping veterinarians leverage technology so they can spend more time doing what they love: delivering exceptional patient care."

About ScribbleVet

ScribbleVet is the leading AI-powered scribe for veterinarians, designed to automate the time-consuming task of note-taking. Serving thousands of veterinarians across the country, ScribbleVet helps reduce burnout, improve workflow efficiency, and enable professionals to dedicate more time to patient care. For more information, visit scribblevet.com .

About the Independent Animal Hospital Association

Independent Animal Hospital Association (IAHA) represents more than 650 independently owned veterinary hospitals across the United States. IAHA's mission is to strengthen independent practices by providing access to shared resources, competitive group pricing, continuing education, and strategic partnerships that support operational excellence. Learn more at www.iahavet.com .

