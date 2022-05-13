The Independent School Alliance for Minority Affairs to Honor Saladin Patterson, Prentice Penny & Nina Shaw at the 2022 Annual Impact Awards

Honors Set for Thursday, May 19, at the Skirball Cultural Center

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent School Alliance for Minority Affairs will honor outstanding leaders in the Los Angeles community at its annual Impact Awards Gala on Thursday, May 19, at the Skirball Cultural Center. Honorees include Saladin Patterson, executive producer, creator, and writer for "The Wonder Years;" Prentice Penny, executive producer, writer, and director for "Insecure;" and Nina Shaw, founding partner, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang. The live event will kick off at 6:00 p.m. PT with red carpet arrivals and a cocktail reception, followed by dinner and the program at 7:00 p.m. PT. Presenters include Amanda Seales ("Insecure"), and Dulé Hill ("Wonder Years"), among others.

The event will raise funds for the Independent School Alliance and their mission to provide children of exceptional talent and potential from racially underrepresented and economically underserved communities with opportunities and educational support in the greater Los Angeles area. www.independentschoolalliance.org

Saladin K. Patterson is the Executive Producer, Creator, and Writer for the new hit The Wonder Years. His other impressive TV series credits include "Frasier," "Psych," "Dave," "The Big Bang Theory," and "Two and a Half Men," among many others. Mr. Patterson earned an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from MIT and a master's degree in psychology from Vanderbilt University before entering the entertainment field.

Prentice Penny is an Emmy®-nominated Producer, Writer, and Director of numerous TV series including the HBO series "Insecure," He is the writer and director of the Netflix film "Uncorked." He was the creator and host of the show "Upscale with Prentice Penny," and is also known for his roles as writer and producer on the series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "The Hustle," and "Scrubs," among others. He is a graduate of USC's screenwriting program.

Nina Shaw is a talent attorney whose clients include Jamie Foxx and Nick Cannon. She is a founding partner at the entertainment law firm Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein and Lezcano Law Firm. Her practice is in the television, motion picture, and live stage areas. A native New Yorker, Nina was born and raised in Harlem and The Bronx, educated in the New York City public school system and is a graduate of Barnard College and Columbia Law School. Shaw has been a long-standing advocate for the education of girls and women and is the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions including the Crystal Award from Women in Film, the Entertainment Attorney of the Year by the Beverly Hills Bar Association, and The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment 2011: Power 100. She is currently Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Independent School Alliance for Minority Affairs.

The Independent School Alliance is an organization with over 54 independent schools in the Greater Los Angeles area committed to serve and strengthen equity, inclusion, multiculturalism and racial justice. Over the past 14 years, The Independent School Alliance students have received nearly $70 million in financial aid from member schools. For further information on The Independent School Alliance, please visit independentschoolalliance.org. For Impact Awards Media Credentials, contact [email protected] or 818.760.8995

