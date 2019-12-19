The Independent/Integrated Physicians Association Selects United Cannabis Corporation As Their Preferred Brand Of CBD Products

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Cannabis Corporation (OTCBB: CNAB) (the "Company" or "United Cannabis") announced today that The Independent Physicians Association of America has selected the Company's CBD products for endorsement to and by its membership.

The IPA Association of America (TIPAAA) is the leading trade association serving Independent/Integrated Physician Associations. Founded in 1994, TIPAAA provides a wide range of products, services, and educational programs to help its affiliates operate effectively and successfully. The growing network currently includes over 650 Associations with chapters in 39 states and more than 300,000 affiliated physicians.

Clifton Lambreth, the Company Chief Marketing Officer, commented on the announcement, "An endorsement from any medical organization for a CBD company is huge; for a national association like TIPAAA to choose to partner with United Cannabis - it's an industry first - and very exciting."

Lambreth continued, "TIPAAA's membership represents the sweet spot for our products. Independent physicians generally have greater autonomy with regard to patient care and we have found them quite receptive to recommending CBD as an effective therapy protocol. The ability to offer our Prana products through the TIPAAA network provides a tremendous opportunity for us to expand our market."

Earnie Blackmon, Chief Executive Officer of United Cannabis, added, "We are proud to receive this endorsement. Partnering with powerful organizations like TIPAAA and NuAxess, the independent insurance provider we signed with in September, is a key strategic initiative for United Cannabis in 2020 and going forward, and we look forward to working with their members to accelerate the availability of our CBD products to patients across the country."

About United Cannabis Corporation

United Cannabis Corporation is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of cannabinoids for medical applications and is building a platform for designing targeted therapies to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. The Company develops, produces and distributes proprietary cannabis-centric products and technologies, including its patented product brand, Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinals, and has established a strong presence in the hemp-derived CBD market, with a state-of-the-art grow, processing, testing and production facility in Colorado. United Cannabis also licenses its intellectual properties relating to the legalized growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization and distribution of medical and recreational marijuana and marijuana-infused products. Most importantly, United Cannabis is always driven by its underlying mission to help people in pain.

United Cannabis trades on the OTCQB under the symbol CNAB.

To discuss partnership opportunities or learn about our distributor program, contact Tres Walsh (tres@unitedcannabis.us) or (720) 903-4656.

To discuss licensing the Company's patented technologies, please contact our General Counsel, Jesús M. Vázquez, at jmv@unitedcannabis.us or 800-701-1370

For further information, please visit www.unitedcannabis.us.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors, created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

