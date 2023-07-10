The Independents, the leading global marketing and communications group for luxury and lifestyle brands, acquires CTZAR, an innovative social media marketing and influence agency

The Independents; CTZAR

10 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET

PARIS, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTZAR joins The Independents, the leading international marketing and communications group at the intersection of luxury and lifestyle. Since its establishment in 2017, The Independents has emerged as a major player, uniting best in class agencies and delivering an holistic and comprehensive approach to its clients. Through its long term dedication to strategy, creativity, events, PR, data, and influence, the group embodies excellence within its industry, bringing together renowned entities such as Bureau Betak, Karla Otto, K2, Prodject, Lefty, and The Qode. CTZAR positions brands at the heart of conversations that unfold among digital communities. Starting as a private network of trendsetters specializing in word-of-mouth in 2008 to become a leading strategic and creative agency with an unparalleled expertise in social networks, content, and influence. This merger provides CTZAR with a valuable gateway to a global platform across ten countries, significantly bolstering its international presence, particularly in key regions such as Asia, the USA, the Middle East, and Europe.

Thomas Silve (CTZAR), Camille Olivier (CTZAR), Isbelle Chouvet (The Independents) Photo by Pierre Mouton (PRNewsfoto/The Independents, CTZAR)
Media enquiries:

The Independents:
Lissy von Schwarzkopf
[email protected] 

Jodie Tillman
[email protected] 

CTZAR:
Elisa Palmer
[email protected]

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148721/The_Independents_CTZAR.jpg
PDF- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149225/The_Independents_CTZAR_PDF1.pdf
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149226/The_Independents_CTZAR_PDF2.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149224/The_Independents_CTZAR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Independents; CTZAR

