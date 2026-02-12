The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) Announces Name Change

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) has approved a name change for the Fund, to be effective February 27, 2026, as set forth below.

The Funds' ticker symbol, CUSIP, and investment manager are not changing. Aberdeen will continue to manage the Fund, as it has since December 2011.

Ticker Current Name New Name CUSIP NYSE: IFN The India Fund, Inc. Aberdeen India Fund, Inc. 454089103

Important Information

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The value at which a closed-end fund stock trades on a stock exchange is a function of external market factors that are not under the control of the Fund's Board or Investment Advisor. Closed-end fund shares may therefore trade at a premium or a discount to net asset value at any given time. Shareholders should be aware that a fund trading at a premium to net asset value may not be sustainable, and a fund's discount to net asset value can widen as well as narrow. Shareholders of a fund trading at a premium who participate in that fund's dividend reinvestment plan should note the reinvestment of distributions may occur at a premium to net asset value.

About Aberdeen Investments

Aberdeen Investments Global is the trade name of Aberdeen's investments business, herein referred to as "Aberdeen Investments" or "Aberdeen". In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

Aberdeen Investments is one of the world's largest asset management firms with extensive experience in managing closed-end funds dating back to the 1980s. As of December 31, 2025, Aberdeen Investments had approximately $525 billion in assets under management.

The India Fund, Inc. (IFN)

