The India Fund, Inc. Mourns Passing of Director Dr. Leslie Gelb

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IFN) (the "Fund") Board of Directors announces that Dr. Leslie H. Gelb, a director of the Fund since 1994, passed away on August 31, 2019. During his tenure, Dr. Gelb served on both the Nominating and the Audit Committees.

The Board is grateful for Dr. Gelb's long and dedicated service to the Fund and extends its deepest condolences to Dr. Gelb's family.

In light of the foregoing, the Board has approved a reduction in the size of the Board from seven to six directors. Nisha Kumar, who previously served as a Class I Director, will now serve as a Class II Director in order to maintain an equal number of directors in each class in accordance with the Fund's governing documents.

