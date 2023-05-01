The Indian Health Food Brand Alt Health is Transforming Lives with Its Caffeine-free Coffee Alternatives

Alt Health Is Replacing Caffeine Dependency With a Range of Coffee-Alternatives That Use Clean Energy Sourced From Chickpeas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Bhookha Haathi is well aware that coffee is filled with caffeine and can be an addictive way to fuel a person's day. According to the National Coffee Association, 62% of Americans drink coffee daily. Statista adds that nearly 80% of U.S. coffee drinkers consume more than one cup of coffee per day when at home.

Suffice it to say, for many Americans, drinking a cup of joe is an activity thoroughly integrated into their daily rituals — even if that steady consumption opens the doors to some nasty side effects. Too much caffeine can leave a person feeling anxious and jittery. It can increase their heart rate, exacerbate high blood pressure, and lead to digestive concerns and even insomnia. Worst of all, too much caffeine can leave a person feeling fatigued — which defeats the entire purpose of its consistent consumption.

Nearly 60% of adult Americans have at least one chronic disease. Chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease are the leading causes of death in the United States. Half of all Americans have high blood pressure , also known as hypertension, and many don't even know they have it. Thus, a safer alternative to caffeine to address these issues is needed.

It's this need to break away from over-dependency on coffee and its caffeinating effect that led Indian health brand Bhookha Haathi to create its food-focused health label Alt Health as a way to develop its line of chickpea-powered coffee alternatives. Brand co-founders Mr. Abhimanyu Rishi and Ms. Kusum Bhandari initially launched the brand as a way to find alternatives for their own health concerns. Rishi struggled with hyper-acidity while Bhandari was trying to manage allergies. Coffee and its degrading effect on health wasn't a great option for either of the entrepreneurs.

"We didn't want to resort to chemical compounds like caffeine to get through the day," says Bhandari. "I noticed that there were hardly any brands that advocated clean eating or had products with zero preservatives or were entirely natural. It was from there that the concept for our products began to take shape. We developed our brand, Alt Health, with the intention to provide clean food options — including caffeine-free chickpea-based coffee alternatives."

Alt Health's line of Chickpea Coffee uses a proprietary method to replace coffee beans with fibrous, nutrient-dense chickpeas. While void of caffeine, the superfood includes carbs, proteins, and fats, which enable it to deliver a much stronger dose of sustainable energy than a short-lived caffeine pick-me-up. Even better, Alt Health's chickpeas are organic, 100% natural, vegan, and packed with antioxidants. They don't dry out the throat or disrupt sleep or digestion.

The result of this substitution is an energy-rich beverage with a delicious roasted aroma that is delectably close to traditional coffee without any of the negative side effects. Alt Health's Chickpea coffees (which already come in several different flavors, including original, cinnamon, turmeric and even the popular Date Seed & Chicory) are already wildly popular in India, where they are well-represented in retail outlets. The brand is also in the process of entering the U.S. market in the near future, where Rishi and Bhandari hope to help Americans break their caffeine dependencies without the need to sacrifice energy and productivity in the process.

About Alt Health and Bhookha Haathi:

Alt Health is under the umbrella of Bhookha Haathi Hospitality Limited. The parent company has operated out of Bangalore since 2017 as one of the fastest-growing alternative healthy food-based companies in its homeland of India. The Alt Health team believes that food is more than just sustenance. It's a way of life. Its mission is to make premium, healthy, and accessible alternative food products that support and promote a healthier lifestyle for the brand's valued customers. The company is US FDA registered and holds multiple ISO certifications. Learn more at althealth.life .

Media Contact:

Kusum Bhandari

(m): +91 8861866400

(w): www.bhookhahaathi.com

SOURCE Bhookha Haathi