The Indian Rubber Products for Civil Construction Market is Expected to Reach $311.2 Million by 2029

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Rubber Products Market for Civil Construction Industry by Product (Adhesive, Sealant, Flooring, Matting, Gasket, Bellows & Connectors, Bridge Expansion Joint, Clamp), Rubber Type (Natural, Styrene Butadiene, Chloroprene, EPDM) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India rubber products market for civil construction industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $311.2 million by 2029.



Following thorough secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The growing construction industry and increasing urbanization mainly drive this market's growth in India. Implementing smart technology in manufacturing rubber products and developing rubber industry in India are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the shortage of labor for natural rubber tapping and problems faced by the rubber industry are major challenges to market growth.



Based on product, the rubber flooring, matting, and decking segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The advantages of rubber flooring, matting, and decking in terms of durability and resilience, noise absorption, comfort, insulation, and safety are the main factors driving this segment's growth in India rubber products market for civil construction industry.



Based on rubber type, the natural rubber segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the benefits of natural rubber, such as high tensile strength and good resistance against environmental factors, coupled with the increasing production of natural rubber in India for domestic use and export.



Key companies operating in the India rubber products market for civil construction industry are Saga Elastomer Pvt. Ltd. (India), ALP Group (India), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hira Industries LLC (U.A.E.), United Rubber Industries (I) Private Limited (India), Apcotex Industries Ltd (India), Kantaflex (India) Private Ltd. (India) Private Ltd. (India), Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd. (India), BASF SE (Germany), and The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.).



Scope of the Report

India Rubber Products Market for Civil Construction Industry, by Product

Adhesives & Sealants

Rubber Flooring, Matting, & Decking

Seals & Gaskets

Bellows and Connectors

Rubber Clamps

Bridge Expansion Joints

Other Products

(Note - other products include traffic management, rubber fenders, and conveyor belts, among others)



India Rubber Products Market for Civil Construction Industry, by Rubber Type

Natural Rubber

Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Chloroprene Rubber

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber

Other Rubber Types

(Note - Other rubber types include nitrile butadiene rubber, isobutylene-isoprene rubber, and silicone rubber, among others)





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-down Approach

2.3.1.3. Growth Forecast

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

2.5. Limitations for the Study



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Rubber Industry Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Public Infrastructure

4.2.2. Increasing Urbanization

4.3. Opportunities

4.3.1. Implementation of Smart Technology

4.3.2. Development of the Rubber Industry

4.4. Challenges

4.4.1. Labour Shortage for Natural Rubber Tapping/Production

4.4.2. Problems Faced by the Rubber Industry



5. India Rubber Products Market for Civil Construction Industry, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Adhesives & Sealants

5.3. Rubber Matting, Flooring, and Decking

5.4. Seals & Gaskets

5.5. Bellows & Connectors

5.6. Rubber Clamps

5.7. Bridge Expansion Joints

5.8. Other Products



6. India Rubber Products Market for the Civil Construction Industry, by Rubber Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Natural Rubber

6.3. Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

6.4. Chloroprene Rubber

6.5. Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber

6.6. Other Rubber Types



7. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

7.1. Saga Elastomer Pvt. Ltd.

7.2. ALP Group

7.3. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.4. Hira Industries LLC

7.5. United Rubber Industries (I) Private Limited

7.6. Apcotex Industries Ltd

7.7. Kantaflex (India) Private Ltd.

7.8. Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.

7.9. BASF SE

7.10. The Dow Chemical Company



Companies Mentioned





Saga Elastomer Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) ALP Group ( India )

) Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Hira Industries LLC (U.A.E.)

United Rubber Industries (I) Private Limited ( India )

) Apcotex Industries Ltd ( India )

) Kantaflex ( India )

) Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9w9kzs-rubber?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets