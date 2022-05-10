Mobile PMS empowers staff and enhances the guest experience, helping Indigo Road's independent properties deliver its distinctive brand of authentic hospitality

BETHESDA, Md., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch, a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, has partnered with The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, a full-service hospitality management company, to power two boutique properties, Historic Park Inn Hotel in Mason City, Iowa, and The Skyline Lodge in Highlands, N.C., with a flexible mobile PMS.

The Indigo Road Hospitality Group Leverages Stayntouch’s Easy & Powerful PMS to Deliver Memorable Experiences

The Indigo Road Hospitality Group is an award-winning hotel and restaurant management group focusing on boutique properties that deliver authentic experiences for discriminating lifestyle travelers. Indigo Road chose Stayntouch's flexible and easy-to-use PMS to facilitate seamless integrations across their tech stack, providing a warm and organic hospitality experience for guests. They also benefit from a platform that empowers guests with a choice at check-in: from fully mobile and contactless, to a high-touch experience with an agent untethered from the front desk.

Scott Neslage, Director of Lodging Operations at The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, elaborated: "If we do our jobs well, all of our guests should leave the property feeling genuinely welcomed, appreciated, and understood. But for that to happen, our technology has to work seamlessly in the background to support our staff and promote these positive interactions. Here, Stayntouch really excels. The user interface is super clean and very easy-to-use, and allows our staff to keep their focus on their guests rather than buried in a screen. Additionally, one of the unknowns when starting a new relationship with a tech vendor is support. With Stayntouch, the people supporting the product, from implementation onward, are absolutely fantastic, and have taken our specific business goals as their own."

Michael Helfin, Chief Revenue Officer of Stayntouch, replied, "It's been exciting to embark on a partnership with a hospitality company whose philosophy on service aligns so closely with our own. Our role is to be more than just a tech vendor, but to be a strategic partner: We're excited to provide The Indigo Road with flexible technology and seamless integrations to help their properties deliver a memorable guest experience and reinforce the commitment to service that has helped them establish an award-winning business."

About The Indigo Road Hospitality Group

Founded in 2009 by Steve Palmer, The Indigo Road Hospitality Group owns, operates, and manages restaurants and boutique hotels throughout the country. Based in the Southeast, The Indigo Road is founded upon the core principle of serving with love and creating memorable experiences for all. In 2019, The Indigo Road marked its tenth anniversary by being named a Forbes Small Giant and appearing on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, and in 2020 announced that hotelier Larry Spelts joined The Indigo Road as a partner and president of its new venture into lodging with a focus on food & beverage driven boutique hotels. The Indigo Road's dedication to excellence in food & beverage has been recognized by Palmer being named a semi-finalist by the James Beard Foundation's award for Outstanding Restaurateur-US in 2018, 2019 and 2020. For more information on the portfolio, team, core values and services, visit theindigoroad.com.

About Stayntouch



Stayntouch provides a cloud-native, guest-centric, and fully mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, Stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. Stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. Visit Stayntouch at www.stayntouch.com .

