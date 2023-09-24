The Indoor Air Quality Meters Market to grow by USD 2.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd. and Airthings ASA - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The indoor air quality meters market is estimated to grow by USD 2.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%. The indoor air quality meters market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer indoor air quality meters market are 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Airthings ASA, Amphenol Corp., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Kanomax USA Inc., NETATMO SAS, Netronix Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., PCE Holding GmbH, PPM Technology Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TSI Inc., Fortive Corp., and IQAir AG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Indoor Air Quality Meters Market

3M Co. - The company offers EVM 7, which monitors both particulates and air quality in one compact instrument with a lower cost of ownership by combining three instruments such as CO, CO2, and PID sensors into one kit.

Aeroqual Ltd. - The company offers Aeroqual air quality monitors such as Ranger, portable dust monitors, PM 10 or particulate monitors, Series 300 portable indoor air quality monitors, and Series 500 portable indoor air quality monitors.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This region was one of the first to use modern technology in the field of air quality equipment. The variety of contaminants present in the region is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The presence of regulations and regulatory agencies such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also drives the growth of the market. The US and Canada are the key countries contributing to the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the growing demand for clean indoor air in commercial and residential areas is playing a key role in the market growth in the region. A significant increase in the number of government initiatives in countries such as the US and Canada is also driving market growth. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Increased health concerns

Increased health concerns Key Trend - Increased adoption of green buildings

- Increased adoption of green buildings Major Challenges - Lack of awareness regarding indoor air pollution

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into fixed and portable. The fixed segment is expected to experience significant market share growth during the forecast period.

