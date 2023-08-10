The Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) Appoints New Executive Director

IDSA Names Donté P. Shannon, FASAE, CAE, as Executive Director to Lead Next Chapter of Growth

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), one of the world's leading Industrial Design organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Donté P. Shannon, FASAE, CAE, as its Executive Director. Donté brings extensive experience in association management and unparalleled leadership skills to the role of Executive Director.

Donté P. Shannon, FASAE, CAE

Donté has 18 years of experience as an association executive and board strategy advisor, including over seven years as a chief executive officer. Throughout his career, Donté has established new partner relationships, led high-performing teams, and developed and implemented strategic plans that have resulted in organizational growth.

As the new Executive Director, Donté will lead IDSA's strategic direction, manage its operational priorities, and enhance its delivery of exceptional products and services. Donté's forward thinking approach coupled with his association expertise, will foster a culture of innovation and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

"IDSA is thrilled to welcome Donté Shannon, FASAE, CAE, as our new Executive Director," said Lindsey Maxwell, IDSA's Board Chair and Vice President of Teague's Aerospace Design Studio. "His proven leadership capabilities, expertise, and passion for driving success align perfectly with IDSA's goals and values. We are confident that under his guidance, IDSA will continue to grow to meet the needs of its members and the design community."

Donté also expressed his enthusiasm for joining IDSA stating, "For nearly 60 years IDSA has been the voice of the industrial design profession and consistently met the needs of its members, professional chapters, and stakeholders, in addition to advancing and promoting the industry as a whole. I am excited to work with IDSA's members, staff, and Board to continue the organization's success while expanding its presence, diversifying its offerings, and strengthening its position as the profession's leader."

Donté holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the College of Charleston and the Certified Association Executive credential. He was also selected as an American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) Fellow, a digitalNow Leader of Distinction, and a Diversity Education Leadership Program (DELP) Scholar.

About IDSA

Founded in 1965, the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) stands as one of the oldest and largest industrial design associations, serving as the unified voice of the profession in the United States. With a membership of over 4,000 professionals spanning the globe, IDSA remains committed to fostering excellence, promoting innovation, and advocating for the field of industrial design. Through a wide range of annual programming, including professional development and networking opportunities, IDSA continues to shape the industry's future while embracing its history.

