The Industrial Enzymes Market to grow at a CAG of 6.26% from 2022 to 2027; The increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial enzymes market is estimated to increase by USD 2,190.59 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 6.26%, according to a recent market study by Technavio.

Industrial Enzymes Market - Market Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Enzymes Market

The industrial enzymes market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 companies listed below -

Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Aumgene Biosciences, BASF SE, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Codexis Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Enzymatic Deinking Technologies LLC, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Nature BioScience Pvt. Ltd., Neogen Corp., Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., The Soufflet Group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Download a Sample Report

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Industrial enzymes market

Industrial Enzymes Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by application (food and beverage, detergents, animal feed, biofuel, and others), source (microorganisms, animals, and plants), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the food and beverage segment will be significant during the forecast period. Industrial enzymes are used in various food industries to increase production efficiency and provide quality products. It also helps provide consumers with environmentally friendly products by reducing their consumption of energy, water, and raw materials. In addition, these enzymes are also used to extract fruit and vegetable juices in the food and beverage sector. Hence, these benefits are expected to drive segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

Industrial Enzymes Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products is a key factor driving market growth. Enzymology focuses on the discovery of enzymes to improve skin appearance and prevent problems. Coenzymes support skin enzymatic function and promote a healthy appearance. In addition, proteolytic enzymes support protein breakdown, promoting skin absorption and regeneration. Diacylglycerol acyltransferase and lysyl/prolyl hydroxylase are other enzymes that support skin regeneration and collagen synthesis. Enzymes also act as chemical peels, resulting in glowing skin. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The use of enzymes for second-generation bioethanol is a major trend in the market. Demand for ethanol is driven by its use as a chemical feedstock, octane improver, and gasoline additive. Furthermore, enzymatic conversion of plant biomass, especially using cellulase and hemicellulase enzymes, provides a cleaner and more USAble sugar stream for fermentation. Technological advances in biomass conversion and sustainable biomass production are essential to increase lignocellulosic ethanol production. Thus, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Safety concerns related to the use of industrial enzymes are one of the significant challenges restricting market growth. This is because of their catalytic activity they pose little risk to users, but their chemical nature, such as allergenicity, residual microbial activity, activity-related toxicity, and their sources, do pose potential hazards. In addition, protease enzymes pose environmental and health risks, especially respiratory problems. As a result, regulators are focusing on potentially hazardous sources used in enzyme production.

What are the key data covered in this Industrial Enzymes Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial enzymes market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial enzymes market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial enzymes market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial enzymes market companies.

Industrial Enzymes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,190.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.48 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Aumgene Biosciences, BASF SE, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Codexis Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Enzymatic Deinking Technologies LLC, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Nature BioScience Pvt. Ltd., Neogen Corp., Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., The Soufflet Group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Source

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

