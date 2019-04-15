LONDON, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The expansion and installation of new cement plants are one of the critical reasons that will drive the industrial girth gear market. Most cement and lime producers are focusing on expanding their present production capacity with the continuous increase in demand for cement. In addition, numerous countries in APAC and North America are also witnessing an increase in the installation of new cement and lime producing plants. These factors are propelling the demand for industrial girth gear from end-users such as rotary kilns and ball mills. Analysts have predicted that the industrial girth gear market will register a CAGR of over 1% by 2023.



Market Overview

Augmented demand from APAC

One of the growth drivers of the global industrial girth gear market is the augmented demand from APAC. The rapid industrial growth in several APAC countries such as China and India as well as the strong presence of major end-user industries will play a major role in the growth of the market.

Volatility in raw material prices

One of the challenges in the growth of the global industrial girth gear market is the volatility in raw material prices. The fluctuations in the prices of raw materials affect the construction of girth gears, thereby hindering the growth of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the industrial girth gear market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on providing after-sales services since new sales of industrial girth gears are expected to witness a slow growth due to the longer lifetime of the gears. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



