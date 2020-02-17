The Industrial Mixers Market is expected to grow by USD 1.15 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Industrial Mixers Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global industrial mixers market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.15 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global industrial mixers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for mixers for sanitary applications.

In addition, plc-based control for mixers is anticipated to boost the growth of the global industrial mixers market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global industrial mixers market is segmented as below:

End-userChemical Food and beverages Pharmaceutical Water and wastewater Others



Geographic segmentation

North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Key Trends for global industrial mixers market growth

This study identifies plc-based control for mixers as the prime reasons driving the global industrial mixers market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global industrial mixers market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global industrial mixers market, including some of the vendors such as Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Charles Ross & Son Co., EKATO Holding GmbH, GEA Group AG, Kady International, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Silverson, SPX FLOW Inc., Sulzer Ltd. and Xylem Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





